11 Best Luxury Gifts for Women Under $200

Bougie and budget-friendly! One thing you should know about Us? We simultaneously splurge and save money. That’s why we love sales — because we’re getting an expensive item for an affordable price. We like nice things but we also like nice discounts. The truth is, you don’t have to spend a fortune to live luxuriously!

Whether you’re treating yourself to a shopping spree or picking out a gift for your favorite gal, we’ve got you covered. These 11 luxury gifts under $200 will give you the upscale experience with all the upsides and the high-quality goods minus the high prices. It’s a win-win.

How We Chose Best Luxury Gifts for Women Under $200:

Want to live in the lap of luxury without breaking the bank? Now you can! When deciding which items to include, we asked ourselves, What would Gwyneth Paltrow do? The queen of Goop has impeccable taste, so we looked to some of her favorite products for reference. We also reviewed other recommendations from our trusted sources, from premium retailers to lifestyle blogs. Only the optimum options for you, dear reader!

We also made sure to add a mix of products that would appeal to a wide range of women. Self-care staples are foolproof presents, as well as cozy classics and kitchen essentials. Give your girl the gift of glowing skin, chic style and a good night’s sleep with these 11 must-haves under $200. Trust Us — she’ll adore any of these fabulous finds!

1. Vintner’s Daughter Active Botanical Serum

You Glow Girl

Goop-approved! Paltrow is not the only fan of this transformative oil — other celebs who swear by this serum include Sofia Richie, Tracee Ellis Ross and Ayesha Curry. Formulated with a blend of 22 organic, nutrient-rich botanicals, this popular product smooths and soothes skin. Bye-bye, dull and dry texture! Hello, radiant complexion!

Pros:

Restores skin’s balance, texture and radiance

Organic

Cons:

Pricey

See It!

Available at: Violet Grey

2. Chanel No. 5 Perfume

A Cult-Classic

Sometimes, you need to stick with a classic. Chanel No. 5 perfume is a fresh take on the forever scent, a modern version of a timeless staple. One shopper gushed, “Beautiful perfume. Better than the original. Long-lasting fragrance that is both soft and elegant.” This lovely perfume makes a romantic gift for that special someone.

Pros:

Classic scent

Long-lasting

Cons:

Arguably the most popular perfume, so not the most original scent

Available at: Macy’s

3. Jillian Dempsey Gold Sculpting Bar

24K Magic

Good as gold! This 24-karat gold vibrating bar is a revolutionary skincare tool. Created by professional makeup artist Jillian Dempsey (the wife of Patrick Dempsey, no big deal), this skin sculpting product mimics the effects of a massage to release tension and tone skin. Plus, this pink gold-plated bar is just too cute!

Pros:

Lifts and sculpts skin

So pretty!

Cons:

Results may be temporary

See It!

Available at: Violet Grey

4. Slip Sleep Set

Beauty Sleep

The biggest game-changer in my sleep routine has been Slip sleep products. Made from buttery soft pure silk, this set includes a gold pillowcase, sleep mask and five scrunchies. No more waking up to wrinkles and creases across your face and hair! This luxurious bundle will give you the sweetest dreams, guaranteed.

Pros:

Super soft

Eye mask blocks light

Anti-crease

Cons:

Hard to get makeup or skincare stains out

See It!

Available at: Amazon

5. This Stone Diffuser

On the Scent

This ceramic oil diffuser is Goop’s “go-to housewarming gift.” If it’s good enough for Gwyneth, it’s good enough for Us! Doubling as chic home decor, this handcrafted aromatherapy device infuses essential oils throughout your home for three hours of non-stop peace of mind. Stop and smell the oils!

Pros:

Doubles as home decor

Aromatherapy

Cons:

Gift wrap not available

See It!

Available at: Violet Grey

6. Breville Juice Fountain Plus Juicer

Pretty Juiced

To quote the viral Corn Kid, “It has the juice!” This top-rated juicer is perfect for beginners. Easy and efficient, this kitchen appliance is a helpful way to incorporate healthy habits into your everyday routine. Who needs a smoothie shop when you can customize your own juices at home?

Pros:

Top-rated (over 14,000 reviews!)

Easy and efficient

Cons:

Loud

See It!

Available at: Amazon

7. Tory Burch Perry Bombé Mini Bag

In the Bag

A designer purse for under $200? Shop this steal before it sells out! Tory Burch’s mini crossbody is a great bag when you’re on the go. As one customer declared, “This bag is the perfect size — not too big and not too small to fit your wallet, phone and essentials.” And the pistachio green color is absolutely gorgeous!

Pros:

Wildly on sale!

Perfect size

Cons:

Color might not match with everything

See it!

Available at: Tory Burch

8. Great Jones Enamel Cast-Iron Dutch Oven

Chef’s Kiss

If you can’t take the heat, get out of the kitchen. But if you enjoy cooking up a storm, then try this cast-iron Dutch oven! Crafted in a rich shade of Marinara red, this stunning enamel pot is currently on sale for 40% off. Also, fun fact: This is my college friend Sierra Tishgart’s brand!

Pros:

Pretty color

On sale

Cons:

None (though we may be slightly biased) — top-rated and trendy!

See It!

Available at: Nordstrom

9. Bony Levy Essentials 14K Gold Smooth Hoop Earrings

You’re So Golden

One closet staple every woman needs is a pair of gold hoops. These trendy 14K earrings are ideal for everyday use — wear these from a business meeting to the bar to bed! Lightweight and little, these gold jewels will add just the right amount of shine to your look. And judging by the entirely five-star reviews, these hoops will be a hit.

Pros:

Comfortable and lightweight

Great for everyday use

Cons:

Little

See It!

Available at: Nordstrom

10. Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Throw Blanket

Security Blanket

Keep it cozy with this iconic Barefoot Dreams blanket! Since sweater weather is around the corner, now is the perfect time to invest in this super soft throw. Shoppers call this blanket their “go-to gift!” One reviewer raved, “This blanket feels like butter, it’s extremely soft. It’s surprisingly long and will cover a queen bed. I was on the fence because of the price but it definitely lived up to its hype.”

Pros:

Super soft

Large

Cons:

Some say the product sheds

See It!

Available at: Nordstrom

11. T3 Airebrush Duo Blow Dry Brush

Good Hair Day

Maybe she’s born with it, maybe it’s this T3 hair styling tool! A brush and blow-dryer in one, this multi-purpose product includes two attachments and 15 heat and speed combinations that work on every hair type and texture. The controlled heat settings deliver frizz-free results. As one shopper stated, “It gives you salon quality blowout at home.” Effortless application with smooth shine? Sign Us up!

Pros:

Makes hair smooth and shiny

Multiple attachments and settings

Cons:

None!

See It!

Available at: Saks Fifth Avenue

Other Luxury Gifts for Women Under $200 We Love:

Looking for additional ways to elevate your closet? Check out more picks below:

