Though the fashion world has changed significantly since the early 2000s, one thing which hasn’t changed is our obsession with the iconic film The Devil Wears Prada. Since it first hit theaters in 2006, fashion girlies and guys worldwide have reenacted the movie’s famous quotes and replicated the, er, groundbreaking outfits (if you know, you know). Though Miranda (Meryl Streep) and Emily’s (Emily Blunt) ensembles are always top-tier, our favorite outfits to channel belong to Andy Sachs (played to perfection by Anne Hathaway). To help you achieve Andy’s main character energy, we scoured through the internet to find the pieces to best emulate her style in 2024.

From the moment she shocked Emily and Miranda with her ultra-chic makeover and garnered herself the compliment “You look good” from Serena (a.k.a. Gisele Bündchen), to her last outfit post-Runway, we’ve selected everything you need to nail the aesthetic. Keep scrolling to shop our roundup of 17 pieces to achieve Andy Sachs’ style — no access to the world’s most exclusive fashion closet required.

1. You Look Good: Just like Andy, this preppy blazer will leave the whole office wowed with your sense of style.

2. The Chanel Boots? Yeah, I Am: Okay, so they’re not actually Chanel boots — but these leather knee-high kitten heel boots offer a similar aesthetic.

3. Tight Fit: Tights were a staple in Andy Sachs’ wardrobe, and these beauties will be in yours as well.

4. Do the Coat! In one scene, Andy pulled off a winter white trench coat — and with this one from Revolve, you can too.

5. Newsboy Cap Comeback: Andy paired a newsboy cap with some of her chicest looks in the movie, and this one made from tweed is oh-so-sophisticated.

6. Luxe Leather: Just like Andy, every fashion girl needs a good pair of leather pants in their wardrobe. Make this luxe pair of leather skinny jeans from Spanx your new closet go-to.

7. A Piece of Iconography: We gave this our “piece of iconography,” award because we will truly never forget the moment when Miranda’s fax to Andy’s new hiring manager said: “If you don’t hire her, you’re an idiot.” Nail Andy’s post-Runway era in this Levi’s brown leather racer jacket which also comes in several color options.

8. “Can you please spell ‘Gabbana’?” It’s not D&G, but we know Andy’s wardrobe would have consisted of a tweed skirt similar to this style from Reformation.

9. A Skirt From Calvin Klein: You don’t need 10 or 15 — this one Calvin Klein skirt will do just fine.

10. Red Carpet-Ready: Channel Andy’s red carpet style with this sexy corset lace midi dress.

11. ’60s Chic: Pull off Andy’s ’60s-style trench coat with this one from Amazon made of warm wool, notch lapels and a V-neck design.

12. Suddenly I See: We can envision Andy wearing this purse to carry her laptop, phone, keys and all of her necessities in from work to happy hour with friends.

13. Pearls and Pendants: Let us not forget the iconic Chanel pearl necklace Andy wore. With this style from Amazon, you can get the look for much, much less.

14. Best of Black: Black accounted for at least 50% of Andy’s closet, and we could definitely see her styling this off-the-shoulder-top with other pieces in her wardrobe.

15. Miranda Priestly’s Office: Get ready to sling Miranda’s Starbucks and answer phone calls in this classic long-sleeve button-down.

16. Gird Your Loins: Put a modern spin on Andy’s iconic army green dress with this maxi version from Nordstrom.

17. That’s All: Officially make cerulean chic again with this super soft merino wool sweater from J.Crew.

