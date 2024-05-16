Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Shop With Us

9 Celeb-Approved Lip Products for the Perfect Pout

By
Hailey Bieber
Getty Images

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Pucker up! If you want to smile like the stars, you simply need to shop their favorite lip products. From glosses to balms, these beauty essentials will keep your pout plump and pillowy.

Related: I’m a Shopping Writer and These Are the 10 Best Lip Deals Today Under $25

Keep scrolling to score these celeb-approved lip staples!

Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask

Kelly Ripa Might Ditch Her Blonde Hair and Go Gray Soon
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

This cult-favorite lip mask is a celebrity staple! Kelly Ripa told Glamour, “At night I use Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask. That keeps your lips nice and juicy.”

$24.00
See It!

Laneige Glowy Balm

Alix Earle
Getty Images

Alix Earle swears by this glowy lip gloss for long-lasting shine. “I love this Laneige Lip Glowy Balm,” the TikTok star told Allure. “It’s hydrating, and it just gives a little tint. It just makes it so glossy and good — and this will stay long.”

$19.00
See It!

Aquaphor Healing Ointment

Hailey Bieber Is Giving Sugar Plum Fairy In Latest Holiday Makeup Tutorial
Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Hailey Bieber is on the long list of celebs who adore Aquaphor as a remedy for chapped lips. In a YouTube video, the Rhode Skin founder said, “My go-to is Aquaphor — I think it’s the best lip balm.”

Was $14You Save 7%
On Sale: $13
See It!

NYC Butter Gloss in Madeleine

RHOSLC’s Lisa Barlow Reacts to Rumors That Son Jack Isn’t Going on His Mission Anymore
Gizelle Hernandez/Bravo

Lisa Barlow can’t live without this drugstore lip gloss! The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star told The Strategist, “It’s the perfect pinky-brown color, and the formula’s not super-sticky. I have it in every glove box and bag now.”

$6.00
See It!

Ilia Balmy Tinted Lip Gloss

Gwyneth Paltrow Says Her Late Father's Cancer Battle Inspired Her Foray Into Wellness
Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for goop

In a Vogue Beauty Secrets video, Gwyneth Paltrow revealed, “My favorite beauty product ever is lip balm. I love lip balm, I’m a lip balm junkie. I’ve got this fantastic Ilia lip balm. And it just gives you a nice little pink.”

$26.00
See It!

Related: 9 Beauty Products That Will Give You an Instant Glow

Revlon Super Lustrous Lip Gloss

Megan thee Stallion
Getty Images

In an interview with Bustle, Megan Thee Stallion said, “Revlon’s Super Lustrous Lip Gloss is definitely a must-have for me, and I absolutely love the Crystal Clear and Rosy Future shades,”

Was $10You Save 20%
On Sale: $8
See It!

Dior Lip Addict Gloss

Daniella Karagach Is So Excited to Return to Dancing With the Stars 3 Months After Giving Birth 569
ABC/Andrew Eccles

Daniella Karagach is addicted to Dior’s Lip Addict Gloss. The Dancing With the Stars pro exclusively told Us Weekly that this product is “hands down my favorite lip gloss ever. I love the slight tint, and it stays on for hours.”

$40.00
See It!

Hourglass Volumizing Glossy Balm

Sabrina Carpenter Says She Experienced Her 1st Real Heartbreak 2 Years Ago 635
Karwai Tang/WireImage

Sabrina Carpenter has that “soft skin,” thanks to this Hourglass lip balm! The “Espresso” singer told Who What Wear that she keeps this product in her everyday makeup bag. “It’s such a beautiful, sheer, glossy finish and it doesn’t look too heavy or matte,” she said. “It almost looks like you just bit your lips and that’s their natural flush color. This is in the shade Desire.”

$36.00
See It!

Dr. Barbara Sturm Lip Balm

Jennifer Garner Reveals the Parenting Go To She Got From Her Mom When Her Kids Are At Their Worst 006
Kelly Sullivan/Getty Images for St. Helena Hospital Foundation

“My favorite luxury skincare splurge is the Dr. Barbara Sturm Lip Balm,” Jennifer Garner told Glamour. “It is so stupid to spend that much money on lip stuff, and I understand that, but it’s a splurge. I’ve only owned one thing of it, and it’s lasted me forever.”

$55.00
See It!

Related: Victoria Beckham Uses This Glow-Boosting Body Oil to ‘Lock in Moisture’

Yellow Crocs

Deal of the Day

Act Fast — Crocs Are 25% Off Today! View Deal

See more Us Weekly Shopping

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!