Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Think about your most-used makeup products — I bet lip balm is at the top of that list. Lip balms will always be a makeup bag, purse and vanity essential regardless of the time of year. Although it may be easy to just pick up a standard Chapstick at your local drugstore, lip balm is one of those things that is investment-worthy . . . at least Jennifer Garner thinks so.

Related: Brighten Your Under-Eye Area Like Jennifer Aniston With These Masks If we could snap our fingers and instantly trade our entire beauty routine for Jennifer Aniston’s, we wouldn’t even have to think twice. From her hair products to her makeup to her skincare, we want it all and we want it now. Obviously, this isn’t a realistic scenario. We can, however, build our Aniston-approved routine […]

In an interview with Glamour, Garner divulged some of her favorite things — from the last thing she bought to the cookbook she opens the most. Yet, out of all the items you would’ve expected her to splurge on, it was a serious surprise when she mentioned a lip balm. “My favorite luxury skincare splurge is the Dr. Barbara Sturm Lip Balm,” she explained. “It is so stupid to spend that much money on lip stuff, and I understand that, but it’s a splurge. I’ve only owned one thing of it, and it’s lasted me forever.”

Get the Dr. Barbara Sturm Lip Balm for $55 at Nordstrom!

Now I know that $55 may seem a little outrageous for a lip moisturizer, but there is something uniquely special about this one . . . beyond the fact that it is incredibly long-lasting. Upon further research into what Dr. Barbara Sturm’s lip balm is comprised of, it’s incredibly refreshing to read the ingredients list and recognize every single item. In the little pot you’ll find a mixture of beeswax, shea butter, avocado oil, cocoa seed butter, coconut oil and tocopheral (AKA vitamin E). The minimal blend is designed to intensely hydrate and nourish lips while also protecting against free radical damage and environmental aggressors. Your everyday drugstore pick probably can’t do that.

Additionally, since it’s made with a blend of butters and oils, the balm imparts a glossy sheen onto lips, diminishing the need for a separate gloss for nights out — gotta love a good multitasker!

Garner isn’t the only fan of this balm either. In fact, she’s influenced a quite a few people into buying it for themselves — and they’ve had zero regrets. “I bought this after reading an article where Jennifer Garner swore by this stuff, and ladies and gents, she is not wrong,” one reviewer raved. “This stuff is amazing! Nice texture, similar to the La Mer one, but not minty and even smoother. Worth the splurge! My lips feel ridiculously soft.”

You deserve to treat yourself (or a loved one) to something that will actually work and turn a mundane task — like applying lip balm — into a luxurious experience. So go on and indulge yourself by picking up the Dr. Barbara Sturm Lip Balm.

Looking for something else? Explore more from Dr. Barbara Sturm here and check out more lip balms and treatments at Nordstrom here!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Related: Get Gorgeous ‘Curls on a Budget’ With This $4 Foaming Mousse Curly hair is absolutely beautiful — but it can be a serious pain to manage. Unfortunately, most of us don’t just wake up with perfect ringlets and bouncy waves. A lot of work goes into styling curly hair! Finding good curly hair products is of the utmost importance for consistent good hair days, but that […]