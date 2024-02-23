Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Curly hair is absolutely beautiful — but it can be a serious pain to manage. Unfortunately, most of us don’t just wake up with perfect ringlets and bouncy waves. A lot of work goes into styling curly hair!

Finding good curly hair products is of the utmost importance for consistent good hair days, but that means an extra expense — one that will pop up fairly often. And nothing hurts more than spending too much money on a hair product only for the results to be lackluster. What if we could spend $4 instead and be totally wowed?

With over 35,000 reviews, it’s clear right away that this foaming hair mousse is worth a try. For defined curls and tamed frizz, we’d say it’s pretty much unbeatable — especially for the astoundingly low price! It was super affordable even without the sale, but now that it’s just $4, we’re stocking up!

This non-flaky mousse is for all hair types, so whether you’re working with thinner or coarser hair, it could be your new favorite haircare product. It’s enriched with coconut and shea oils to deeply hydrate hair and leave it soft and shiny as it defines your curls. This also means it smells totally amazing. Shoppers describe the scent as “absolutely divine”!

Reviewers have so many nice things to say about this Lotta Body mousse. “It’s a budget-friendly option that delivers outstanding results,” one wrote, “making it a must-have for curly hair enthusiasts.” Another said, “This mousse is like a magic potion for curly-haired folks like me, and I couldn’t be happier with the results.”

Shoppers also love that this product has a firm hold but is very lightweight and doesn’t leave hair looking or feeling unnatural. “A lot of products leave my hair really stiff,” one explained, “but this one leaves my hair feeling soft with no frizz.”

To use this bestselling mousse, simply apply from roots to ends. You can let your hair hair dry from there, or you could use a diffuser. Numerous shoppers noted that they also like to use it with curlers, or even just for finger styling. It’s up to you. Find out what works best for your locks!

