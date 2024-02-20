Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Want hair like Jennifer Aniston’s? It’s a rhetorical question, of course. She is the hair icon of all hair icons, both on TV and off. Ever since “The Rachel” made its debut on Friends, we’ve been trying to emulate the actress’ locks endlessly.

Luckily for Us, it’s not too hard to find the exact products that help to perfect her tresses. Her longtime hairstylist, Chris McMillan, actually revealed the Emmy winner’s favorite hair products to Vogue — and some are available on Amazon!

McMillan noted that less is more with Aniston — in just about every aspect. “The way she wears her makeup, the way she wears her hair, the way she wears her clothes, there’s an ease to it and that’s why people can relate to her.”

He explained that to enhance Aniston’s texture, he’ll often combine the Shu Uemura Ishi Sculpt Texturizing & Sculpting Hair Paste with the Kérastase Discipline Oleo Relax Anti-Frizz Oil Serum, smoothing it through her locks to create that effortless beauty we all adore!

This serum is best or frizzy, dry, unruly hair — especially for medium to coarse hair types. It’s safe for color-treated hair as well. It’s a salon-grade product that can help add definition to your hair without rigidity, in case you — like Aniston — are not a fan of stiff, sticky hairspray.

This oil serum is enriched with coconut oil to create a protective barrier around hair, as well as Shorea butter, which can seriously soften and nourish hair, further building its resistance to breakage. It’s also made with Morpho-Keratine, which may restore hair fibers to prevent frizz.

Your hair is likely to be shinier, more moisturized, less tangled and more manageable with this product in your routine. Just massage two to four pumps into towel-dried hair, focusing on mid-lengths and ends. Feel free to combine with styling paste for an event or use this serum alone for a chill hair day!

