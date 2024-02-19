Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
Jennifer Aniston’s hair has been an object of desire for decades — and that’s including her eyebrows!
While we may not be able to book a high-profile, private brow styling appointment with Anatasia Soare — as Aniston does, according to Vogue — we can use the same products the CEO of Anastasia Beverly Hills uses on her A-list clients. Flawless brows like Aniston’s could be just one Amazon purchase away!
Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Freeze
“A well-shaped eyebrow is like a mini facelift because it lifts your features — there is no question about it.” Soare told British Vogue before sharing her perfect eyebrow tips and products. When it comes to building a full, feathery brow, she recommends her line’s Brow Freeze, an extreme-hold styling wax:
“The Brow Freeze helps to create eyebrow thickness and when used with other color products, it sticks to the powder or pomade and effortlessly builds a full brow.”
Aniston is just one of many stars who use ABH eyebrow products. Even the newer school of beauty icons, including Hailey Bieber and Kylie Jenner, are fans!
This brow wax has a clear formula for universal use, no matter your brow color or skin tone. As noted, it can totally be used over color, in case you’re looking to fill in some sparseness first or darken your brow shade.
There are numerous things to love about this brow wax. It’s vegan and cruelty-free, which is always fantastic, but it also claims to leave no stiffness, residue or flaking, even with its “extreme” styling capabilities.
It’s also quite easy to apply! We highly recommend picking up this bundle so you can crush it with your technique. Starting with clean, dry brows, use the spoolie brush to pick up a tiny amount and apply using short, upward motions, blending throughout the brow to your desired shape. Then use the flat spatula on the other side of the tool to make sure hairs are lying flat for a laminated appearance. Gorgeous!
