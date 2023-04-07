Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

When it comes to beauty, we await Kylie Jenner’s every move with bated breath. Every time she glams up, we’re paying close attention. As the ultimate makeup trend trailblazer, we know that, at any moment, she could introduce Us to a new go-to technique or product.

And just like that, she’s done it again. With an updated routine for 2023, Jenner showed fans exactly how she not only preps her skin but creates a glowing makeup look even when her glam team isn’t around. This video might be what introduces you to your new favorite brow pencil!

Get the Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz for just $25 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 7, 2023, but are subject to change.

It’s been four years since Jenner last released a Beauty Secrets video for Vogue, so you can only imagine our excitement when we saw the new video pop up. Things have changed since last time! “I wear a lot less but accomplish the same ‘snatched’ look,” the reality star said, deciding to show us her “classic Kylie glam.”

One change we loved was how Jenner did her eyebrows, perfecting her look with this Anastasia pencil. “Brows used to be the focus of our look,” she said, brushing her own through with the pencil’s spoolie side. “We used to always do these thick brows and I’m sure in my last video, I think I started with brows too. Now brows aren’t our main focus. I like natural, bushy brows — I don’t really fill them in as much.”

She continued by adding natural strokes with the tip of the retractable pencil before finishing up with a final brush-through!

Get the Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz for just $25 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 7, 2023, but are subject to change.

According to Amazon, the site has sold over 4,000 Brow Wiz pencils in the past month alone. It helps that there are 12 shades available — and that each pencil is cruelty-free and vegan!

Of course, performance-wise, it’s an incredible product as well, The pencil has a fine tip to mimic natural hair, and the smudge-proof formula glides on so you don’t have to press it into your skin. Jenner relies on this pencil to create gorgeous brows even after a bleaching incident, so we know we can trust it for our own makeup lineup!

Get the Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz for just $25 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 7, 2023, but are subject to change.

Looking for something else? Shop more from Anastasia Beverly Hills here and explore other eyebrow makeup products here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Not done shopping? See more of our favorite products below:

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!