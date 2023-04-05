Sophie Turner Has Been Wearing These Celeb-Favorite Sunglasses on Repeat

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Sunglasses come in handy all year round, but we’re now reaching the time of year where they’re going to become pretty much an everyday essential. The sun is going to come out more often, and it’s going to stay out longer and longer. We need something to protect our eyes — and to level up our outfits!

There are countless eyewear brands out there, but there’s one that celebrities keep coming back to over and over again, year after year. It’s a brand that’s probably been on your own wish list forever. We’re talking about Ray-Ban! Now is the time to finally grab a pair of iconic Wayfarers for yourself, as they’re not only on sale at Amazon, but Sophie Turner has been wearing them on repeat!

Was $163 On Sale: $139 You Save 15% See it!

Turner is all about her original Wayfarer sunglasses. The Game of Thrones star has been spotted wearing them around New York City numerous times over the past couple of weeks while out with husband Joe Jonas. Of course, other A-listers also rock Wayfarers from the brand, including Olivia Wilde, Reese Witherspoon and Taylor Swift, to name just a few.

The Ray-Ban Wayfarer is timeless and truly looks great on just about everybody. Grab black frames to match up with Turner, or check out the other options on Amazon!

