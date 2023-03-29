Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

While personal styles can vary greatly, there are some staples we believe everyone should have in their wardrobe, at least in some form or another. These staples include jeans, white sneakers, a blazer, a versatile T-shirt and, our current focus, a perfect pair of black slacks.

Whether you’re dressing up for work or an event or wearing them more casually to elevate your street style, sleek black trousers will come in handy again and again, and they’ll never go out of style. Our current inspiration comes from the queen of stylish sophistication herself, Princess Kate!

Get the Satinato Skinny Mid-Rise Comfort Slacks for just $32 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 29, 2023, but are subject to change.

The Princess of Wales recently hosted the inaugural meeting of her new Business Taskforce for Early Childhood in London, UK, and we were taken with her outfit. It was a pristine example of quiet luxury and powerful minimalism. She wore a white top and cream blazer, black pumps and a pair of black LK Bennet Frieda Crepe Cigarette Trousers. Sadly, these trousers are currently sold out in every size — and they cost more than we’d prefer anyway!

So, we went searching, and we found a pair of similar trousers on Amazon for just $32 with great reviews. And yes, these pants have belt loops so you can add a belt like Kate did! These pants also have a skinny fit but “superior stretch and recovery,” so they shouldn’t start sagging throughout the day. They also have pockets and a zipper with hook-and-eye closures!

These mid-rise pants also impress us with their breathable viscose blend. The fabric feels nice to wear — and it’s machine washable! No inconvenient and expensive trips to the dry cleaner!

Along with the black version, these pants also come in navy, heather charcoal, khaki, grey, red and plaid. There’s another option for a black pair too without a zipper, if you prefer a pull-on pant!

Want to channel the rest of Princess Kate’s look too? Check out this tee, blazer and pair of pumps, all on Amazon!

