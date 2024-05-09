Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

When you’re washing your face at the end of the day, you want to make sure you scrub away all traces of makeup and dirt from the day. If you don’t, you’ll be facing down a one-way ticket to acne, blackheads, and oily or irritated skin. A micellar oil cleanser is the perfect way to make sure you’ve gotten everything off of your skin for a bare canvas, and then you can go about doing your skincare routine. It’s especially useful for use as part of a double-cleanse. And we’ve found a particularly great micellar oil cleanser that you’ll want to use regularly, too.

Related: 24 Best Facial Cleansers in 2024 Branded content. Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. When you’re looking for a good facial cleanser, you may find yourself getting a bit overwhelmed. The choices are endless, and how do you know what facial cleanser is going to be the right one for […]

The Fig. 1 Micellar Oil Cleanser is an oil to milky cleanser that’s meant to help clear out even the most stubborn dirt, makeup, sunscreen, and other products worn on the face. It’s packed with nourishing ingredients like squalane and grapeseed oil that make your skin soft and hydrated, while micelles scrub your face to make sure every bit of dirt has been properly disposed of.

Get the Micellar Oil Cleanser for just $22 at Fig.1!

It’s super easy to use, too. Just massage some of the oil cleanser onto a dry face, scrub into your skin, and then rinse with water or wipe away with a cloth. If you’re doing a double cleanse, follow up with a water-based face wash to get every last bit of potential dirt, and you’ll be good to go – ready for your toner, moisturizer, and treatments.

Get the Micellar Oil Cleanser for just $22 at Fig.1!

Whether this is your latest skincare product buy or your first earnest attempt at using an oil cleanse to get healthy, clear skin, we have a feeling you’re going to love this particular micellar oil cleanser. It’s affordable, reliable, and it works! And with it, you’ll be well on your way to the best cleanser you might have tried in some time.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Get the Micellar Oil Cleanser for just $22 at Fig.1!