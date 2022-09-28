Hurry! Hailey Bieber’s Go-To Brow Gel Is on Sale at Nordstrom

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

It’s almost unbelievable how much your eyebrows can impact your entire appearance. They’re just little hairs above your eyes! And yet, they’re responsible for properly conveying your expressions — and there’s no denying that beauty-wise, they can practically transform a person.

One person who fully understands this is supermodel and entrepreneur Hailey Bieber. She’s gone on a “brow journey” over the years, and her eyebrows are now absolute perfection. So, how do we get brows like hers? She revealed her secrets earlier this year — and her favorite gel is now on sale!

Get the Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Gel (originally $22) for just $19 at Nordstrom! Also on sale in the smaller size!

Bieber used this eyebrow gel in a video for Vogue, naming it as a go-to in her date night beauty routine. After brushing her brows upward with a dry spoolie, she held this product up to the camera. “This is the Anastasia clear eyebrow gel,” she said, proceeding to style her brows with it.

“I’ve definitely gone on a brow journey,” Bieber explained. “I was looking back at some picture of myself when I was younger and I was like, ‘Why did I do that to my brows?’ They were so thin on the end. It was tragic, obviously.” She revealed that apart from using the gel, she also has a professional touch them up. “I get them done very minimally, very subtly — like, just clean up the hairs underneath and get them trimmed a little bit so they’re not too long.”

Whether you originally missed the video where she revealed her love for this product or are now in a spot where you need a replacement, now is the perfect time, because both the full size and the mini are on sale at Nordstrom!

This cruelty-free eyebrow gel is formulated to hold brows in place all day long — without flaking. It’s not just about the hold though. It claims to also nourish brow hair with botanical conditioners and essentials oils so they look better and better over time and don’t become brittle from over-styling.

This brow gel has nearly 1,000 reviews on Nordstrom’s site alone with an overwhelming amount of five-star ratings. Reviewers say it “works like glue, but in a good way,” noting that it’s the “only brow gel” that keeps their brows in place with a natural look. They’re also calling it the “perfect finishing touch,” explaining that adding this step to their routine is “simple yet makes all the difference.” Use alone or after penciling in your brows to experience the magic for yourself!

