In the world of Hollywood with nearly endless resources for cosmetic surgeries, it’s a near-miracle that Paris Hilton has reportedly been able to avoid them. In an interview with The Strategist regarding the things she can’t live without, Hilton said under-eye masks are one of the reasons she’s “stayed natural” all of these years. And no, she’s not using solely expensive skincare in place of nipping and tucking — her favorite eye masks are only $13 on Amazon.
Hilton has relied on the ToGoSpa Ice Water Eyes for over 13 years because they keep her under eyes “so moisturized.” Providing a cooling and refreshing feel to the under eyes, these masks include a micro-infused combination of hyaluronic acid, amino acids, enzymes, high-density marine collagen, natural marine minerals and small amounts of vitamins C and E — all packed into two small patches!
Get the ToGoSpa Ice Water Eyes for $15 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 16, 2024, but are subject to change.
According to the brand, it takes just 20 minutes of use to hydrate and de-puff the under eyes, improve elasticity and help to minimize fine lines and wrinkles. Activated by body heat, these masks give your eyes a boost on days where they’re looking extra tired, such as after late nights or when you’re dealing with a headache, allergies or fatigue.
You can use them as much or as sparingly as you want, or you can use them Hilton-style and wear them around the clock. A staple in her skincare routine, Hilton uses nearly all of the time, except when she’s at work or in glam. And on weekends, she says she’ll wear them all day long.
“They really work,” Hilton said. “They make me feel great, and every time I get my makeup done, if I’ve had them on just before, the makeup goes on so beautifully and smoothly.”
For someone who looks as fantastic at 42 years old as Hilton does, I will be taking all of the notes I can get from her — especially when it means I’m nabbing three pairs of eye masks for just $13 on Amazon.
