It’s nearly springtime, and you know what that means — spring cleaning: Cleaning out your closet, bathroom cabinets and fridge while wiping down every surface and washing every linen. Some of Us look forward to it, but many don’t. Maybe cleaning isn’t your forte and you’d rather be out and about doing anything else. But if your bathroom cabinet is anything like ours, you probably have loads of products that you don’t use anymore, especially scents and body sprays.

Choosing quality over quantity can work wonders for saving space and saving money in the long term. If you’re tired of not having “a smell” and are instead oscillating between four body sprays that only last for 20 minutes, it’s probably time to pick a good one and stick with it! Amazon, Saks Fifth Avenue and Nordstrom have plenty of high-quality luxury scents that are backed by some of our favorite celebs.

So, if getting a new perfume is your incentive to get through spring cleaning, we’re not judging! A little treat is needed sometimes. Check out these top luxury perfumes that will leave you smelling like some of the world’s most famous faces below!

Jo Malone Blackberry and Bay Cologne

The beautiful Helen Mirren spilled what’s in her beauty bag, and Jo Malone perfumes are a staple — especially the Blackberry and Bay scent. This one has notes of blackberry, bay leaves and cedarwood, yielding a fruity and slightly tart smell that is softened by woodsy, natural notes.

Get the Jo Malone Blackberry and Bay Cologne for $85 at Nordstrom!

Le Labo Santal 33

According to Jodie Comer, this heavenly perfume can be smelled before you even walk into a room. She loves the intensity of the scent and how it smells different on everyone. And since it’s an eau de parfum (15 to 20% concentration), you’ll be fragrant wherever you go for at least five hours. Grab it for almost half-off!

Get the Le Labo Santal 33 for $133 (originally $254) at Amazon!

Ex Nihilo Fleur Narcotique Eau de Parfum

Who wouldn’t want to smell like Hailey Bieber? “It’s the scent that I’ve actually been wearing for a few years and I find myself always going back to,” Bieber told Harpers Bazaar. The scent is sophisticated and floral with notes of bergamot, peach, jasmine, orange blossom and musk.

Get the Ex Nihilo Fleur Narcotique Eau de Parfum for $245 at Saks Fifth Avenue!

Chloe Naturelle Eau de Parfum

Apparently, Ashley Graham “can’t live” without her Chloe perfume. This one is loved by thousands across retailers, known for its ability to instill confidence in a fresh and feminine way. The scent is rich and floral, beginning with hints of peony and drifting into magnolia and cedarwood.

Get the Chloe Naturelle Eau de Parfum for $76 (originally $133) at Amazon!

Kilian Love, Don’t Be Shy

Rihanna reportedly smells of brown sugar, caramel, vanilla and orange blossom. Swoon! This scent is the definition of luxury; you can just tell by the bottle! It’s warm, it’s exhilarating and it literally may remind you of your first love. Hints of marshmallow are prominent, but don’t worry — you won’t be walking around smelling like a campfire!

Get the Kilian Love, Don’t Be Shy Eau de Parfum for $180 (originally $242) at Amazon!

