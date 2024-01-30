Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

There’s no denying that Jennifer Aniston is one of Hollywood’s most beloved A-listers. With her bubbly personality and heart of gold, I can’t help but imagine she would wear a fragrance that matches that effervescent aura — and turns out, I was right on the money! According to the brand, the star has been a longtime fan of Kai Perfume Oil, an uplifting scent that features an intoxicatingly fresh mix of gardenia and other white blooms like jasmine, tuberose and lily.

Kai’s perfume oil is one of those rare perfumes that soothes and energizes at the same time, creating a unique fragrance with aromatherapy benefits. Its versatility make the perfume oil a favorite amongst more celebrities than just Aniston. The scent has garnered praise from countless notable names, including Khloé Kardashian (Page Six once reported that she wears it every single day), Tyra Banks, Nicole Kidman, Winona Ryder and more.

Now, while this scent comes in a regular spray bottle, many people (including celebs!) prefer the mini rollerball because it’s dainty enough to fit in your purse, so you can apply it while on the go. Additionally, compared to the Eau de Parfum, this tiny bottle is made from pure perfume oil, making it much stronger in comparison. Essentially, you’ll be able to use less and still score the beautiful effect you’re after. This format also makes it easy to apply the scent right along your pulse points — namely the insides of your wrists and your neck — for even better projection.

If you tend to gravitate toward floral scents, this is one that will upgrade your fragrance wardrobe. Shoppers who have purchased the perfume oil become loyalists, with many saying they simply won’t wear anything else. “I am not a big perfume girl, nor do I usually write reviews. However, this perfume is a standard daily part of my beauty routine,” one reviewer raves. “It is wonderful, subtle and feminine. It changes in tiny ways to react to my personal body chemistry. I am complimented on how I smell but people think the scent is just me, my soaps. Even those that have commented on how good I usually smell are surprised to find out it is a perfume. LOVE this stuff! I won’t leave home without it!”

Florals may be synonymous with springtime, but a whiff of this perfume will surely cure your winter blues. So, why wait for the weather to warm up to wear a flowery scent? Take a tip from me (and Jennifer Aniston) and add the Kai Perfume Oil Rollerball to your cart for an instant serotonin boost!

