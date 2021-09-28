Jennifer Aniston’s Facialist’s Go-To Night Cream for Eyes, Lips and Neck

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

It’s time to start getting serious about moisturizing again. We should be serious about doing it every day, all year long, but we definitely understand how or why you might skip an application here or there over the summer. When the weather cools off though, that’s where the flaking, irritation, redness and dry patches start to sneak back in. Dryness can even lead to acne!

We know it can be annoying trying to figure out which moisturizers to buy and which ones to use at what point of the day. It’s overwhelming — in both our mind and our medicine cabinet. That’s why we like an all-in-one type of product. Sure, some of them can’t possibly do it all, but others quite possibly can. Jennifer Aniston’s facialist loves this one, after all!

Get the Egyptian Magic All Purpose Skin Cream starting at just $16 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 28, 2021, but are subject to change.

Celebrity facialist Melanie Simon recently spoke to Who What Wear, revealing her very favorite beauty products. When it came to skincare, this cream was a winner: “This is a great go-to at night for eyelids, the corners of your lips, and your neck,” she said. And that’s only just getting started with how many potential benefits this product has.

This cream, which actually has a balmy texture, can be used as a facial moisturizer, a body lotion, a makeup primer, a lip balm, an eye cream, a scar cream, a stretch mark cream, an eczema or psoriasis cream, a diaper rash cream, a sunburn cream or a cream for soothing itching, rashes and irritations, whether from bug bites, razor burn, etc. It can do just about anything!

This cream is 100% natural and made with just six healing ingredients: beeswax, propolis, olive oil, bee pollen, royal jelly and honey. There are no additives, preservatives, fragrances, chemicals or parabens — it’s simply pure. These ingredients also give it its soothing texture.

To use this Egyptian Magic cream, remember to take just a bit and rub it between your palms before applying to the skin, as it will transform into an oil and absorb better that way. This is also why it’s important to store it at room temperature!

This ultra-popular cream is available in four sizes, but the 4oz jar is currently on sale, so we recommend nabbing it ASAP! It’s a great value too, especially compared to the 1oz!

Looking for something else? Shop more from Egyptian Magic here and check out other creams here! Don’t forget to explore all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

