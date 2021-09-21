Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Our lips don’t get along very well with cold weather, to say the least. If they could, they’d tear each other apart. The cold weather definitely doesn’t hold back on the offensive side of things, but our lips can’t really fight back. Going on the defensive is our only real choice if we want to keep them soft and smooth!

We spend day after day slathering on lip balms that might be doing more harm than good. We try exfoliating with scrubs too, but sometimes that flakey, dry skin on our lips doesn’t want to budge, or it pops right back up an hour later. Are there actually any lip products out there that could make a genuine, positive difference in our lives? Well…how about one used by Jennifer Aniston?

Get the Tatcha Kissu Lip Mask for just $28 at Amazon! Also available directly from Tatcha! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 21, 2021, but are subject to change.

Aniston is one of the biggest beauty icons in the world, so when we see an Aniston-approved product, we immediately check it out. She’s not too shy about sharing either. The actress actually posted a photo earlier this year from the set of The Morning Show, revealing a slew of products used by her hair stylist, Chris McMillan, and her makeup artist, Angela Levin. Season two just started airing on Apple TV+, so we can see for ourselves the effects of these products!

This Kissu lip mask was one of multiple Tatcha products to make the cut, claiming responsibility for Aniston’s smooth and supple lips. It’s a leave-on treatment made to “restore lips to full lushness” with key ingredients like squalene and Japanese peach to repair damage, calm irritation and lock in moisture, soothing chapped lips. It also contains Japanese camellia oil with contains oleic acid, vitamins and Omegas 3, 6 and 9!

This lip mask has a thick, jelly-like texture that’s non-sticky and may help plump up lips to reduce the appearance of wrinkles. Tatcha shoppers say their lips “felt softer than any Chapstick” has made them in the past, calling this mask “a treat for your lips.” They say it’s “super luxurious” and “extremely hydrating,” and that after just one application, their lips “feel amazing the entire day”!

You can use this mask any time you feel your lips need a little extra healing love and/or protection. It’s a must just before bed, but you can also wear it with makeup, while working from home, while stepping out on a brisk winter day — any and every time your lips crave it!

