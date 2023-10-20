Channel Adele’s Signature Scent With This Mesmerizing Dior Fragrance

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
Whenever Adele comes to mind, I immediately think of three words: classic, iconic and timeless. Okay, those are basically all synonyms — but everything the songstress touches turns to gold, so it’s only fitting to shower her with due praise.
From winning 16 Grammy awards and even landing an Academy Award, she’s known for delivering stunning songs which will stand the test of time — I mean, those pipes! Similar to her dedication to her career, the 30 chanteuse keeps her beauty routine filled with products she’s been loyal to for decades. Case in point: her favorite fragrance.
During a 2015 interview with Australia’s 60 Minutes, she revealed she’s been wearing the same scent since her teenage years in England. “I’ll always wear the same perfume I’ve always worn since I was 15,” she said, before revealing that the scent was Dior’s Hypnotic Poison Eau de Toilette.
Get the Dior Hypnotic Poison Eau de Toilette for prices starting at just $130 at Nordstrom!
The Dior Hypnotic Poison Eau de Toilette is a sultry and warm fragrance. Containing a blend of jasmine, orange blossom, tonka bean and vanilla notes, this scent is an undisputed showstopper. Get ready, because you’ll receive endless compliments every time you step out wearing it. If you were looking for another reason to adore this designer scent, it’s encased in a red apple-shaped bottle. It’s the ideal addition to all of your Instagram beauty shelfies!
Adele isn’t the only notable name spritzing on layers of this fragrance. In 2016, Chrissy Teigen revealed to E! News that she also wears it. “It’s in a little red apple bottle,” she said. “The scent’s not too fruity or too girly. It’s a mix of masculine and sexy.” It sounds like the perfect fragrance to try, especially during the gloomy days of autumn. Shoppers also admit to long-term loyalty, with one stating, “This fragrance has been my signature scent for many years. It is sweet, sexy, naughty and nice all wrapped into one.” Another added, “Dior hit one out of the ballpark with Hypnotic Poison.” In case you’re wondering when you should reach for this product, a reviewer revealed, “In my arsenal of fragrances, this is front and center whenever I want to feel pretty, special, confident and put-together.” Clearly, this is a special fragrance!
