Have you ever wondered if A-listers have a signature scent? Perhaps an iconic perfume that just oozes star power. We love keeping up with the Kardashians, so why not keep up with the Kardashians’ favorite fragrances?
We tracked down nine aromas loved by celebs, from Hilary Duff to Hailey Bieber (and yes, Khloé Kardashian is included on this list!). Smell like the stars with these luxe scents!
Hilary Duff: Parvati Roll-On Fragrance
“This line is so cool, because all of the scents are based around goddesses,” the Lizzie McGuire star told New York Magazine. “This one’s my favorite. When I wear it, I always get compliments and people asking me what perfume I have on.” This fragrance boasts notes of vanilla and almond oil — versatile and dreamy!
Sofia Richie: Jo Malone London Wood Sage & Sea Salt Cologne
In a TikTok collab with Jo Malone London, Sofia Richie revealed that the brand is behind some of her favorite fragrances. “I found my signature scent,” she said. “So, here I have Wood Sage and Sea Salt. This is my favorite, favorite scent. It makes me feel safe and calm and just beachy and chill.”
Hailey Bieber: Ex Nihilo Fleur Narcotique Eau de Parfum
“I like to play around with scents, but the one I’m always going back to is the Ex Nihilo Fleur Narcotique,” the rhode founder shared with Harper’s Bazaar. “That’s a scent that I’ve actually been wearing for a few years.” As many of Us know, if Bieber says it’s a winner, it’s a winner!
Emma Stone: Chanel Chance Eau de Parfum Spray
“I feel like you have to be ballsy to wear fragrance,” the Oscar winner once told Style.com. “The one scent I keep by my bed is Gardenia by Chanel, but Chance is probably my all-time favorite.” If you had to choose one fragrance to wear forever, this would certainly be a solid option!
Ashley Graham: Chloé Eau de Parfum Spray
The model told E!, “I cannot live without my Chloé perfume.” This classic scent is beloved by fans all over the world!
Kate Bosworth: Byredo Gypsy Water
“In terms of fragrance, I’m really loyal to Byredo Gypsy Water,” the Blue Crush actress told Into the Gloss. “I’m dying to meet [Byredo founder Ben Gorham] because I’m really such a massive fan. His scents are beautiful and complex and sexy and innocent. There are such incredible layers to what he does.” We couldn’t agree more — Gypsy Water is a luxe staple!
Ashley Benson: Ash by Ashley Benson East 12th
“I’ve always been obsessed with fragrance, even making my own little concoctions over the years,” the Pretty Little Liars alum told New York Magazine. “So, when I got the call to do a fragrance line, I jumped right on it. We went through like 60 rounds of testing to find the perfect scent. This one’s obviously inspired by New York. It has notes of cedar, roses and orange.”
Reese Witherspoon: Amber Musk Eau de Parfum
“Aerin Lauder’s Amber Musk eau de parfum is my new favorite fragrance,” the Legally Blonde star told Harper’s Bazaar. “I don’t go anywhere without a spritz.”
Khloé Kardashian: Kai Perfume Oil
The Good American founder opened up to People about her beauty routine, calling this Kai perfume her signature scent. “I’ve worn it forever! I put it on every day. Everyone’s like, ‘That’s your scent!’ So now I can’t wear anything else.”
