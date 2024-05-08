Zendaya’s stylist Law Roach didn’t let a little dental emergency ruin Fashion’s Biggest Night.

During his appearance on Today on Wednesday, May 8, following the 2024 Met Gala, fans noticed that Roach, 45, was missing a tooth. Roach quickly caught wind of the chatter, taking to Instagram to explain how the gap in his mouth came about.

“PSA you cannot have a Birkin and a missing side tooth!!!!! So let me tell y’all what happened!!!!” Roach wrote over a close-up snap of his gap before following up with a video breaking down the incident.

“After the Met, we were getting ready to go to the afterparties … I decided to have a drink and eat a little candy,” Roach began in the social media video. “I was eating these mother f—king things right here,” he continued, panning the camera to show him emptying a bag of Jolly Ranchers. “I bit down on a Jolly Rancher with my back tooth and my f—king tooth broke.”

Roach then scoffed that the next morning he had to appear on TV with a “f—king missing side tooth” to promote his new competition show, OMG Fashun. (The E! Series, which also stars Julia Fox, premiered on Monday.)

In a separate social media clip, Roach quipped that he’s starting a charity to raise money for adults in America who have lost a side tooth. “I don’t think anybody should have to live like that,” he said. “Traumatic and devastating.”

Before he broke his tooth, Roach was enjoying the Met Gala with Zendaya, 27, who rocked two fabulous designs. First, she stepped out in a Maison Margiela Couture gown featuring dark fruit and hummingbird accessories before slipping into a vintage Givenchy corset gown.

Roach also had two looks of his own, first sporting a black flowy Maison Margiela suit and later rocking a sequin floral embellished blazer and matching pants designed by Rahul Mishra. He wore his jet-black hair down and straightened.