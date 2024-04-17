Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Stylish

Zendaya’s Met Gala Looks Through the Years: Every Outfit She’s Worn 

By
Zendayas Met Moments Through the Years
5
ZendayaKarwai Tang/WireImage

Since her first Met Gala in 2015, Zendaya has become a staple at the annual ball. 

The actress delivers drama at each Met she graces with the use of textures, prints and colors. She doesn’t shy away from boundary-pushing silhouettes and effortlessly modernizes dated aesthetics. 

Zendaya also perfectly complements her ensembles by playing up her glam. She’s blessed Us with teased extensions, wet hair, bowl cuts and more. 

After attending the gala back to back for several years, she took a break in 2019 to focus on her various film projects. In February 2024, Vogue announced Zendaya’s return to fashion’s biggest night as a co-chair alongside Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny, Chris Hemsworth and Anna Wintour

Lavender Memory Foam Topper

Deal of the Day

This ‘Lavender-Infused’ Memory Foam Topper Is On Sale — Just $37! View Deal

“It felt like the right time to try to go back to the met,” Zendaya told reporters at the premiere of her film Challengers in Los Angeles in April 2024, per BuzzFeed. “I know Jonathan [Anderson], who is our incredible costume designer, is also hosting, so it felt like the right time.”  

Keep scrolling to see Zendaya’s Met Gala looks through the years: 

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!

In this article

Zendaya

Zendaya

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!