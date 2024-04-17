Since her first Met Gala in 2015, Zendaya has become a staple at the annual ball.

The actress delivers drama at each Met she graces with the use of textures, prints and colors. She doesn’t shy away from boundary-pushing silhouettes and effortlessly modernizes dated aesthetics.

Zendaya also perfectly complements her ensembles by playing up her glam. She’s blessed Us with teased extensions, wet hair, bowl cuts and more.

After attending the gala back to back for several years, she took a break in 2019 to focus on her various film projects. In February 2024, Vogue announced Zendaya’s return to fashion’s biggest night as a co-chair alongside Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny, Chris Hemsworth and Anna Wintour.

“It felt like the right time to try to go back to the met,” Zendaya told reporters at the premiere of her film Challengers in Los Angeles in April 2024, per BuzzFeed. “I know Jonathan [Anderson], who is our incredible costume designer, is also hosting, so it felt like the right time.”

Keep scrolling to see Zendaya’s Met Gala looks through the years: