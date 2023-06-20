Zendaya is bringing the heat both on and off the court in her upcoming sports drama, Challengers.

The Luca Guadagnino-directed film, which hits theaters in September, combines the world of tennis with a twisted teenage love story that lingers well into adulthood.

Throughout the MGM production, Zendaya’s character, Tashi, gets caught up in a love triangle between fellow tennis stars Art (Mike Faist) and Patrick (Josh O’Connor). Although their teenage flirtation gets a little messy, it’s not until they’re all adults that their complex relationships are fully realized.

When Art and Patrick face off in a “Challenger” match — which is close to the lowest level of pro tournament — as grown men, they find themselves once again butting heads over Tashi. This time, however, Art is married to Tashi and Patrick is no longer part of their friendship group.

“She’s wonderful,” Guadagnino told Variety of Zendaya in October 2022, four months after filming wrapped. “I mean, wow. We edited the movie, and we almost actually don’t use any of her double. She’s so good.”

In June, MGM released the official trailer for Challengers, describing the movie via social media as a display of “the art of seduction and other games.”

In the clip, Tashi (Zendaya) starts off as the one to watch on the tennis court due to her skills. Her confidence as a player pours over to her personal life as both Art (Faist) and Patrick (O’Connor) quickly fall under her spell. “Aren’t you everybody’s type?” Art asks in the video, before both he and Patrick hookup with Tashi.

While Art later claims that Patrick is “not in love” with Tashi, she still picks Patrick as her teenage boyfriend. “What makes you think I want someone to be in love with me?” she quips.

Fast forward a few years and Patrick falls out of her life, while Art and Tashi grow closer. As adults, Tashi becomes a coach, leading Art to become a champion — but their past with Patrick isn’t behind them.

“I think maybe you’re disturbed by the fact that she could have been into someone like me,” Patrick teases after learning that he and Art will compete against each other.

Tashi, for her part, appears to be enjoying the show as both men vie for her attention and the title of tennis champion.

Scroll down to learn more about Zendaya’s Challengers: