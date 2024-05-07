The 2024 Met Gala fun didn’t stop after celebrities exited the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Several stars followed up fashion’s biggest night on Monday, May 6, by attending star-studded Met Gala after parties across New York City. FKA Twigs served as the hostess of one of those parties at the Boo Boom Room at The Standard, High Line hotel.

“FKA Twigs transformed the space into a 90s nostalgic wonderland and premiered new songs from her highly anticipated album while dancing across the bar,” the event rep confirmed to Us Weekly. “Sets by MikeQ and Eli Escobar accompanied FKA Twigs’ impromptu vogueing moment with an array of dancers for a stunning evening.”

Twigs, 36, sported a nude and black off-the-shoulder dress while hanging out with guests, including dancing in the VIP section alongside Camila Cabello and Lil Nas X, sources tell Us. Also spotted amongst the VIP attendees was Christian Siriano who was twerking. Adrienne Bailon-Houghton, for her part, let loose by dancing with friends and flipping her hair around. Other guests included famous NYC drag queens and several queer nightlife celebs.

All eyes were also on Cardi B at her afterparty hosted at Silencio and co-hosted by REVOLVE & FWRD at The Stranger nightclub in NYC. After nearly covering the Met red carpet with her jaw-dropping black tulle Windowsen ball gown, the rapper, 31, changed into a fiery red a custom REVOLVE Atelier dress for the party.

Sources tell Us that Cardi arrived at the event around 2 a.m. ET on Tuesday, May 7, one hour after she was originally scheduled to perform. Megan Thee Stallion was also set to attend the party but ultimately had to cancel, per a source.

Noticeably joining Cardi at the afterparty with her estranged husband, Offset. Cardi revealed in January that she and Offset, 32, reunited on New Year’s Eve after splitting in December 2023. Though the two haven’t officially reconciled, an insider told Us in January that she’s willing to give their romance another shot.

The pair were seen cozying up at Cardi’s Met Gala afterparty, according to sources, as they were seen whispering to each other while dancing at the DJ booth.

After attending her own afterparty, Cardi and Offset hit up Richie Akiva’s Met Gala celebration hosted by Doja Cat, Guram Gvasalia, Serena Williams, Janelle Monae, Teyana Taylor and Rita Ora and resented by Ray-Ban at NYC’s Casa Cipriani.

“[The venue] was transformed into a vision of midnight in the garden of good and evil,” the venue confirmed to Us. “Met Gala guests including Lana Del Rey, SZA, Lizzo, Jaden Smith, Sam Smith, FKA Twigs, Odell Beckham [Jr.], Joan Smalls, Evan Mock [and] Camila Cabello arrived in their ‘The Garden of Time’ party couture.”

Among the dozens of celebrity attendees were Emily Ratajkowski, Gabrielle Union, Dwyane Wade, Dove Cameron, Lewis Hamilton, Winnie Harlow, Jodie Turner Smith, Cynthia Erivo, Serena Williams and Irina Shayk.

“Fun elements surprised guests such as a candy station and late night party goers were treated to Neat Burger vegan delights such as Neat dogs, Burgers, Chick’n and Fries, plus desserts like Casa Cipriani Gelato,” the event rep confirmed, noting that guests were also treated to a variety of beverages and were able to take home a pair of Ray-Ban’s new Reverse sunglasses.

With reporting by Travis Cronin