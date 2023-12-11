Cardi B is ready to begin the new year as an independent woman.

“I’ve been single for a minute now,” the rapper, 31, said in an Instagram Live on Sunday, December 10. She broke the news the same day her husband, Offset, denied rumors that he cheated on her with rapper Chrisean Rock.

During her Live, Cardi noted that she took the recent infidelity allegations against Offset as a “sign” to share her single status with fans. “The last time I got on Live … I kind of wanted to tell you guys, but I didn’t know how to tell you. So, I was like, ‘I changed my mind,’” she shared. “But it has been like this for a minute now, and I just took it as a sign.”

Cardi wrapped up the discussion by stating she wants to “start 2024” with a “fresh [and] open” mindset. “I’m curious for a new life, for a new beginning,” she added. “I’m excited.”

Earlier in the weekend, Offset, also 31, spoke out after rapper Blueface accused him of cheating on Cardi with Blueface’s ex Rock, 23, in a series of now-deleted tweets. “I ain’t never talk or touch that lady,” Offset wrote in response to the claims. “Real talk man you need some help!”

Cardi and Offset raised eyebrows last week as the former couple each posted cryptic messages after unfollowing each other on Instagram. “You know when you just out grow [sic] relationships,” Cardi shared via her Instagram Story on December 4. “I’m tired of protecting peoples [sic] feelings … I GOTTA PUT MYSELF FIRST!”

That same day, Offset shared a clip from the 1983 film Scarface via his own Instagram Story. “Hey, f–k you man! Who put this thing together? Me, that’s who,” Al Pacino’s Tony Montana states in the video. “Who do I trust? Me.” Us Weekly reached out to the pair’s reps for comment at the time.

The pair have faced several relationship road bumps since tying the knot in 2017. They weathered their first cheating scandal that same year after videos appearing to show Offset in bed with other women spread online. In December 2018, Cardi announced that they had broken up after one year of marriage. “It’s nobody’s fault. I guess we grew out of love but we are not together anymore,” she said via an Instagram video.

She continued: “I don’t know, it might take time to get a divorce and I’m going to always have a lot of love for him because he is my daughter’s father.” (Cardi and Offset share daughter Kulture, 5, and son Wave, 2. Offset is also the father of kids Jordan, 13, Kody, 8, and Kalea, 8, from previous relationships.)

After a reconciliation, Cardi filed for divorce in September 2020 but dismissed the filing less than two months later.

The exes faced another cheating scandal earlier this year as Offset alleged that Cardi was unfaithful. “First of all, let me say. You can’t accuse me of all the things you know that you are guilty of. Sing it with me, y’all,” she claimed via X on June 26. “And I see that it is easy for you to blame everything on me. Yes, honey!”

Offset later admitted to spreading the false rumor, revealing on a July episode of the “Way Up With Angela Yee” podcast that he was “really lit” on tequila when he made up the lie.