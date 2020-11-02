Cardi B Files to Dismiss Divorce From Offset After 6 Weeks

Officially giving it another shot. Cardi B has taken legal action to call off her divorce from Offset, Us Weekly can confirm.

According to court documents obtained by Us, the 28-year-old “WAP” rapper filed to dismiss her divorce documents “without prejudice” on Sunday, November 1. Cardi had filed the paperwork to end her marriage just six weeks earlier in September.

“I got tired of not seeing things eye to eye,” she told her fans via Instagram Live on September 18, “When you feel like it’s just not the same anymore, before you actually get cheated on, I’d rather just leave. … Nothing crazy out of this world happened, sometimes people really do grow apart. I been with this man for four years. I have a kid with this man, I have a household with this man. Sometimes you’re just tired of the arguments and the build-up. You get tired sometimes and before something happens, you leave.”

Less than a month later, the twosome, who share daughter Kulture, 2, were spotted kissing at her birthday party in Las Vegas.

Offset, 28, also gushed over Cardi via Instagram, writing, “Me and Kulture are proud of you!!! [You] overcame every obstacle in front you they was all sleep at once then you woke the world up. Thank you for being 1000% every min I known you live it up enjoy keep f–king balling I’m lucky.”

She subsequently admitted that she “missed” him.

“It’s hard not to talk to your best friend. And it’s really hard to have no d—k,” the musician told her Instagram followers in October. “We’re some really typical two young mother—kers [who] got married early, that’s what we are. We’re not no different than y’all f—kin dysfunctional-ass relationships. We’re the same way. We’re just more public.”

A source told Us Weekly at the time that the on-again, off-again couple were “still technically separated” but “hook up occasionally and are trying to coparent as best as they can.”

Cardi later spoke out and declared that her marriage was “the least” of her worries.

“I’m so tired because of ya, I’ve got to continuously explain myself. I didn’t put my divorce out there, a f–king court clerk put it out there. And because people are making rumors up, ‘Oh, this guy has a girl pregnant,’ I have to address it,” she told her fans via Instagram Stories on October 17. “Then you guys want to be f–king harassing this n–ga. Bro, if I work things out, why are you going to this n–ga’s Twitter to harass him? That don’t make no f–king sense.”

Cardi and Offset were first linked in February 2017 and wed that September. They previously split in December 2018.