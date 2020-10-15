Back on? Not so fast. Cardi B and Offset had a steamy reunion at her Las Vegas birthday bash on Saturday, October 10 — but they won’t get getting back together anytime soon.

“As of now, Cardi is still going through with the divorce,” a source tells Us Weekly exclusively of the estranged couple, who share 2-year-old daughter Kulture. “[They] are still technically separated, but they still hook up occasionally and are trying to coparent as best as they can.”

Us confirmed in September that the “Bodak Yellow” rapper and Offset, both 28, had called it quits after nearly three years of marriage. “Offset and Cardi both continue to put Kulture first through this troubling time,” a separate source said at the time.

One month later, fans began to wonder whether the estranged couple had put their troubles behind them when the Migos member scored an invite to Cardi’s birthday celebration in Las Vegas. Photos taken at the event showed the duo locking lips, and Offset gushed over the “WAP” artist in a loving Instagram tribute.

“HAPPY BIRTHDAY @iamcardib you are amazing woman you the best! Me and Kulture are proud of you!!! [You] overcame every obstacle in front you they was all sleep at once then you woke the world up!” he wrote on Sunday, October 11. “Thank you for being 1000% every min I known you live it up enjoy keep f–king balling I’m lucky.”

Days after their Las Vegas PDA, the pair was spotted arm-in-arm at an Atlanta club. Cardi addressed the rumors about her reunion with Offset during an Instagram Live on Tuesday, October 13, telling fans that she’s been “starting to miss him” since they split.

“It’s hard not to talk to your best friend. And it’s really hard to have no d—k,” she added. “We’re some really typical two young mother—kers [who] got married early, that’s what we are. We’re not no different than y’all f—kin dysfunctional-ass relationships. We’re the same way. We’re just more public.”

When news broke of her divorce in September, the “Be Careful” rapper thanked her followers for “all the love and prayers” she had received and opened up about her difficult decision. “I got tired of not seeing things eye to eye,” she said at the time.

Despite their disagreements, the musicians will continue to put their daughter first. “They will always be in each other’s lives and have love for one another,” the first source tells Us.