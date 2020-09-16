Cardi B and Offset have chosen to end their marriage, but the reason for the romance’s dissolution is due to cheating on the Migos member’s part.

“Cardi trusted Offset when they were first married,” an insider exclusively tells Us Weekly. “Even after all of his infidelities, she decided to give him another chance.”

There had been “too many women coming forward” with allegations of infidelity, and the 27-year-old “WAP” rapper “couldn’t take” any more of it, the source shared with Us. That said, Cardi also “isn’t the type of woman to turn a blind eye to cheating claims when it’s brought right in front of her face.”

At this time, there “does not seem to be a chance for reconciliation” between the two rap superstars. Their friends “are torn” because there is “such a deep love” that Cardi and Offset share. Additionally, the pair’s “lives are so intertwined.”

The duo secretly tied the knot in September 2017 and welcomed their daughter, Kulture, in July 2018. They initially called it quits in 2018 amid rumors of the 28-year-old “Need It” rapper’s infidelity, but they reconciled the following year.

On Tuesday, September 15, Cardi filed for divorce from the “Bad and Boujee” artist through the Fulton County Superior Court in Atlanta. The Grammy winner is seeking primary custody of their 2-year-old daughter and anticipates that Offset shouldn’t have a problem covering the costs of child support.

The court filing also stated the pair’s marriage is “irretrievably broken” and that there are “no prospects for a reconciliation.” Additionally, an insider confirmed to Us that the rappers do not have a prenuptial agreement in place.

The estranged pair are expected to appear in court on Wednesday, November 4.

Cardi and Offset have carried on a turbulent relationship over the years. The “Bodak Yellow” recently spoke about the ups and downs in her marriage to Offset in Elle’s September 2020 issue. “I do know that my relationship has a lot of drama and everything,” she told the publication. “But there’s a lot of love, there’s a lot of passion, there’s a lot of trust, there’s a big friendship. It’s always us against the world.”