Cardi B Files for Divorce From Offset After Nearly 3 Years of Marriage

The end of the road. Cardi B and Offset have decided to pump the brakes on their marriage after nearly three years, Us Weekly can confirm.

“Offset and Cardi both continue to put Kulture first through this troubling time,” a source close to the estranged couple tells Us.

The “WAP” rapper, 27, filed for divorce from the Migos member, 28, on Tuesday, September 15. Hollywood Unlocked was the first to report the news, noting that the divorce petition was filed with the Fulton County Superior Court in Atlanta.

The pair’s court hearing is set for Wednesday, November 4. Cardi is seeking primary legal and physical custody of their 2-year-old daughter, Kulture, and believes Offset should be able to cover the costs of child support, according to court documents obtained by Us. Additionally, the filing stated that the marriage is “irretrievably broken” and there are “no prospects for a reconciliation.”

Cardi and Offset secretly tied the knot in September 2017. Nearly one year after the intimate nuptials, the “Money” hitmaker posted a photo from the impromptu ceremony that occurred in their bedroom.

“TBT … September 20th,” she wrote via Instagram, sharing an image of the pair holding hands while standing in front of their officiant. Cardi wore a white tracksuit, while Offset was dressed in a black athleisure outfit.

The pair’s romance has suffered ups and downs over the years. In December 2018, they briefly split after one year of marriage following cheating allegations on the “Bad and Boujee” rapper’s part. Offset even made a public declaration to win Cardi back shortly after their split, during which he crashed her performance at the L.A. festival Rolling Loud to surprise her with a romantic gesture. The twosome reconciled the following year.

Cardi previously opened up about how the cheating scandal impacted not just the pair’s relationship but how outsiders ultimately viewed her. “When me and my husband got into our issues — you know, he cheated and everything — and I decided to stay with him and work together with him, a lot of people were so mad at me; a lot of women felt disappointed in me,” she said in Vogue’s January 2020 issue. “But it’s real-life s–t. If you love somebody and you stop being with them, and you’re depressed and social media is telling you not to talk to that person because he cheated, you’re not really happy on the inside until you have the conversation.”

The “Bodak Yellow” artist continued, “Then, if you get back with them, it’s like, how could you? You let all of us down. People that be in marriages for years, when they say till death do us part, they not talking about little arguments like if you leave the fridge open. That’s including everything.”

Cardi told Elle magazine in its September 2020 cover story that she is well aware that their relationship “has a lot of drama,” but she argued that “there’s a lot of love, there’s a lot of passion, there’s a lot of trust [and] there’s a big friendship” between them.

The two rap stars welcomed their daughter, Kulture, in July 2018. Cardi has frequently gushed about the pair’s little one, including during her tell-all interview with W magazine in October 2018.

“My baby. That’s all I give a f–k about right now,” she said at the time. “I’m thinking about how my money’s going to last so this girl is 21 and put in college. I’m thinking about investments. I’m thinking about five years from now and about the craziest s–t like, ‘How am I going to discipline this girl?’”