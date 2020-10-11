Back on? Cardi B and Offset packed on the PDA during her extravagant 28th birthday bash on Saturday, October 10, just one month after the pair called it quits on their marriage.

The “Wap” rapper was spotted kissing Offset, 29, on Saturday, October 10, at her party in Las Vegas, in photos posted by the Daily Mail. A source tells Us Weekly, “Offset and Cardi were kissing last night — not making out, but little kisses.” The insider adds, “Cardi had people over at a hotel suite until 5 or 6 a.m., after the party.”

Cardi chartered a Playboy jet to fly her to Sin City, where she partied it up with Offset, Megan Thee Stallion and Kylie Jenner, who gave the “Bodak Yellow” rapper a new Birkin bag. A source tells Us that the Kylie Cosmetics founder, 23, arrived on her own plane.

The Migos member shared a series of videos from the festivities on his Instagram Story. In one clip, Offset held on to Cardi while she danced in front of him. In another video, the “Bartier Cardi” rapper gave Offset a lap dance.

The “Stir Fry” rapper later uploaded an Instagram video — filmed by Cardi — of himself and some friends dancing. Offset even called Cardi his “girl” in the caption.

TMZ reports that Offset gifted the “Money” rapper with a Rolls-Royce, with their 2-year-old daughter Kulture’s name embroidered on the seats.

Cardi also hinted that Offset might have given her another romantic gift. The New York native shared an Instagram video on Friday, October 9, of a pink billboard featuring herself and Kulture. “Happy birthday mommy,” a message read on the sign. “Love, Kulture.”

The Hustlers star captioned the post, “Thank you sir… I love it.”

The duo tied the knot in a secret ceremony in September 2017. Us confirmed in September that Cardi filed for divorce from Offset with the Fulton County Superior Court in Atlanta. According to court documents obtained by Us, the marriage is considered “irretrievably broken” with “no prospects for a reconciliation.” The Grammy winner is seeking joint custody of their daughter.

Later that month, Cardi clarified she separated from Offset because she was “tired of f–king arguing,” not because of infidelity.

The Love & Hip Hop alum defended Offset on Thursday, October 8, after fans criticized him. Cardi called him “a dumba–” but insisted he’s “not a bad man.”

She tweeted, “Cause out of everybody that tried to steal, finesse me into working with their brand for less he got people coming for me with CORRECT CONTRACTS and never ask for a dollar or benefit like every1 else.”