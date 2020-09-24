Cardi B is taking single life day by day after ending her three-year marriage to Offset.

The “WAP” rapper, 27, spoke about the pair’s breakup while going live on her OnlyFans account on Wednesday, September 23. “You cannot hurt my feelings trying to throw the divorce in my face because at the end of the day, I decided I wanted to leave,” Cardi said.

“I didn’t wait until he cheated on me again,” the Grammy winner continued. “I didn’t wait [for] another controversy with him being involved. I decided to leave. If I wanted to stay, I could have stayed. I decided to leave.”

Cardi said she saw her divorce as a potential opportunity to “rebirth” herself. That being said, she noted that she “could date any man” that she wanted to.

“My DMs are flooded,” she shared. “I don’t actually want to date nobody [right now]. I’m so focused on my business, that it’s crazy.”

On September 15, Us Weekly confirmed that Cardi filed for divorce from Offset, 28, with the Fulton County Superior Court in Atlanta. According to court documents obtained by Us, their marriage is “irretrievably broken” and that there are “no prospects for a reconciliation.” The “Bodak Yellow” hitmaker is also seeking joint custody of their 2-year-old daughter, Kulture, after originally filing for primary custody.

Cardi and Offset are expected to appear in court on November 4.

An insider recently told Us that the estranged pair are “parenting Kulture but are no longer acting as a couple.” The source added that while “there does not seem to be a chance for reconciliation for the two of them,” their friends “are torn because they have such a deep love for each other and their lives are so intertwined.”

Cardi and Offset secretly tied the knot in September 2017, but they briefly split in December 2018 after rumors of the Migos member cheating surfaced. They reconciled the following year before calling it quits for the second time earlier this month.

The “Money” rapper broke her silence on the divorce via Instagram Live on September 18. Cardi said the reason she ended their marriage was because she was “tired of f–king arguing” with Offset. The New York native stated that her decision had nothing to do with past “cheating” on the “Bad and Boujee” rapper’s part.

“I got tired of not seeing things eye to eye. When you feel like it’s just not the same anymore, before you actually get cheated on, I’d rather just leave,” she explained. “Nothing crazy out of this world happened, sometimes people really do grow apart.”

Cardi continued, “I [have] been with this man for four years. I have a kid with this man, I have a household with this man…sometimes you’re just tired of the arguments and the build-up. You get tired sometimes and before something happens, you leave.”