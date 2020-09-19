No regrets. Cardi B opened up about separating from her husband, Offset, for the first time since she filed for divorce.

The “Wap” rapper, 27, took to Instagram Live on Friday, September 18, to thank her fans for “all the love and prayers,” but noted she’s been in a good place amid her split from the Migos rapper, 28.

“I wanted to let y’all know I have shed not one tear,” Cardi said.

The “I Like It” artist added she didn’t decide to end their marriage because of Offset’s past infidelities.

“Every single time that this guy has been so crazy, so f–ked up and it hits the media, I’m always crying, always sad because I don’t like that type of s–t,” Cardi continued. “This time, I wasn’t crying. You want to know why? The reason for my divorce is not because of none of that s–t that ever happened before. It’s not because of cheating. I’m seeing people be like, ‘Oh, he has a baby on the way.’ That’s a whole f–king complete lie. That’s the second time people are trying to pin babies over here. No, that’s bulls–t.”

The New York native explained she was simply “tired of f–king arguing,” and realized divorce was the best decision for her. “I got tired of not seeing things eye to eye,” Cardi said. “When you feel like it’s just not the same anymore, before you actually get cheated on, I’d rather just leave.”

She added, “Nothing crazy out of this world happened, sometimes people really do grow apart. I been with this man for four years. I have a kid with this man, I have a household with this man…sometimes you’re just tired of the arguments and the build up. You get tired sometimes and before something happens, you leave.”

Us Weekly confirmed on Tuesday, September 15, that Cardi filed for divorce from Offset after three years of marriage. According to court documents obtained by Us, the Grammy winner is seeking primary legal and physical custody of their 2-year-old daughter, Kulture. The filing also stated that the marriage is “irretrievably broken” and there are “no prospects for a reconciliation.” Her lawyer later filed an amendment clarifying that she is seeking joint custody, not primary custody.

However, a source told Us at the time that the pair are working together to put their daughter first.

“Cardi and Offset are parenting Kulture but are no longer acting as a couple,” the insider said, adding that “there does not seem to be a chance for reconciliation for the two of them.”

Cardi and the “Stir Fry” rapper briefly split in December 2018 after he was accused of infidelity, but the twosome reconciled the following year.

“Cardi trusted Offset when they were first married,” an insider told Us earlier this week. “Even after all of his [alleged] infidelities, she decided to give him another chance.”