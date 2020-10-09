Crossing the line. Cardi B clapped back after fans criticized her estranged husband, Offset, amid the former couple’s divorce.

“He a dumba– not a bad man,” the “Wap” rapper, 27, wrote in a since-deleted tweet on Thursday, October 8. “Cause out of everybody that tried to steal, finesse me into working with their brand for less he got people coming for me with CORRECT CONTRACTS and never ask for a dollar or benefit like every1 else.”

A fan replied, “We don’t like offset sis and it’s our right to drag him when we see fit.”

Cardi responded that she didn’t appreciate people slamming the Migos member, 28, because they share a 2-year-old daughter, Kulture.

“I don’t give a f–k if you don’t like him,” she tweeted. “I don’t talk to him but you not going to disrespect my child father. I will slap the s–t out of you in curtesy [sic] of Kulture.”

The Grammy winner continued, “If he die, go broke, you not the one that’s going to raise my kid & you not the 1 who pays for her s–t.”

Us Weekly confirmed in September that Cardi filed for divorce from Offset with the Fulton County Superior Court in Atlanta. According to the court documents obtained by Us, the marriage is considered “irretrievably broken” with “no prospects for a reconciliation.” Cardi is also seeking joint custody of their daughter after originally filing for primary custody. The pair married in a secret ceremony in September 2017.

Fans speculated that infidelity was the reason for the split, but Cardi set the record straight via Instagram Live in September. The “Bartier Cardi” rapper explained she ended the marriage because she was “tired of f–king arguing” with Offset.

“I got tired of not seeing things eye to eye,” she explained. “When you feel like it’s just not the same anymore, before you actually get cheated on, I’d rather just leave. Nothing crazy out of this world happened, sometimes people really do grow apart.”

Cardi further detailed her feelings on their breakup in a video via her OnlyFans account on September 23.

“You cannot hurt my feelings trying to throw the divorce in my face because at the end of the day, I decided I wanted to leave,” the “Bodak Yellow” rapper said. “I didn’t wait until he cheated on me again. I didn’t wait [for] another controversy with him being involved. I decided to leave. If I wanted to stay, I could have stayed. I decided to leave.”