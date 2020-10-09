Sisters know how to fight … and how to make up. Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner made light of their physical altercation while it aired on Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

The pair live-tweeted with fans during the Thursday, October 8, episode, which featured Kylie, 23, and Kendall, 24, fighting in the car during a family trip to Palm Springs.

One fan posted a GIF from an old clip of the Kylie Cosmetics founder and Kendall slapping and kicking each other in the back seat of a car as children. The user wrote, “Lost footage of what was going on in that car just now.”

Kylie reposted the tweet writing, “Pretty accurate.” Kendall retweeted the post, adding, “Lmao! actually tho!”

The fight occurred when Kylie, Kendall and Kris Jenner‘s boyfriend, Corey Gamble, left in the same car after a night out at a drag bar. The Life of Kylie alum refused to have the driver take Kendall home, claiming it was out of the way. Kourtney Kardashian got on a FaceTime call with Kendall, who could be heard yelling at Gamble, 39.

The model claimed Kylie put her “heel into my f–king neck,” to which the social media influencer responded, “That’s because you f–king slapped me!” Kendall also accused Gamble of cursing at her during the altercation.

“I will never speak to Kylie again,” Kendall said while she cried.

Kylie shared her thoughts on Gamble’s involvement during her confessional interview. “All I remember Corey doing is [trying] to break us up,” she recalled. “I don’t really feel like this fight is about Corey. I feel like this is between me and Kendall, and I know Corey wants the best for us.”

Earlier in the night, the sisters feuded after Kylie wore an outfit that Kardashian, 41, allowed Kendall to borrow.

“Kylie comes in and everyone bows down to Kylie and lets her wear whatever the f–k she wants,” the former Victoria’s Secret model said. Kylie later admitted to Kris, 64, and Gamble that she “stole Kendall’s outfit.”

Kylie also gave commentary on Thursday about her outfit feud with Kendall. “This look i have on rn is too sexy,” she tweeted. “Might hire kourt as my new stylist. haters gonna hate.”

However, the makeup mogul acknowledged that the altercation shouldn’t have escalated to a physical level. “Sister fights like that are never ok,” Kylie tweeted.

