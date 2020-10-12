Grateful. Offset gushed about his estranged wife, Cardi B, in a heartfelt birthday tribute a day after they were spotted kissing at her Las Vegas party.

“HAPPY BIRTHDAY @iamcardib you are amazing woman you the best,” the Migos musician, 28, captioned a photo of Cardi wearing lingerie while snuggling with him on a couch on Instagram on Sunday, October 11, celebrating Cardi’s 28th birthday.

The “Clout” rapper, who shares 2-year-old daughter Kulture with the Hustlers actress, praised the birthday girl one month after she filed for divorce.

“Me and Kulture are proud of you!!! [You] overcame every obstacle in front you they was all sleep at once then you woke the world up,” he continued. “Thank you for being 1000% every min I known you live it up enjoy keep f–king balling I’m lucky.”

Hours earlier, the “Wap” rapper was spotted kissing her estranged husband during her Las Vegas birthday bash on Saturday, October 10.

“Offset and Cardi were kissing last night — no making out, but little kisses,” a source told Us Weekly at the time. The New York native had people at her hotel suite until 5 or 6 a.m. following her party.

Cardi flew to Sin City on a chartered Playboy jet. TMZ reported that Offset bought the “Money” rapper a Rolls-Royce with their daughter’s name embroidered on the seats.

Offset shared videos from the weekend on his Instagram Story. In one clip, Cardi gave the Atlanta native a lap dance and in another she showed off her moves as he stood beside her.

The next night, Offset posted a clip of the “I Like It” singer twerking in front of him. In another video, Cardi showed off her diamond bracelets.

The Grammy winner shared videos from the getaway as well, including a peek at her suite filled with balloons. She also showed off her rap skills while in a club as well as footage of herself using a money gun to make it rain at the party.

The pair, who tied the knot in a secret ceremony in September 2017, split last month after Cardi filed for divorce at the Fulton County Superior Court in Atlanta.

According to court documents obtained by Us in September, the marriage is considered “irretrievably broken” with “no prospects of reconciliation.” Cardi is seeking joint custody of Kulture.