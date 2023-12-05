Cardi B and Offset have fans questioning their relationship status after the couple unfollowed each other on Instagram.

“You know when you just out grow [sic] relationships,” Cardi, 31, wrote via her Instagram Story on Monday, December 4, seemingly hinting at discord in her and Offset’s marriage. “I’m tired of protecting peoples [sic] feelings … I GOTTA PUT MYSELF FIRST!”

Offset, also 31, shared a cryptic post of his own on Monday. In a since-deleted Instagram Story upload, the rapper reposted a clip of Al Pacino from the 1983 film Scarface. “Hey, f–k you man! Who put this thing together? Me, that’s who,” Pacino’s Tony Montana says in the video. “Who do I trust? Me.” Us Weekly has reached out to Cardi and Offset’s reps for comment.

The pair’s posts came one day after Cardi walked the runway in a blue faux fur coat and diamond necklace at the Balenciaga fall 2024 show in Los Angeles. “Yesterday was a dream! I had too much fun storming your runway!” she captioned pics of her ensemble via Instagram. “Thank you to @Balenciaga @Demnagram @johanfleury and the entire team, you all are always so amazing to work with! Thank you to my team @kollincarter_ @tokyostylez @erikalapearl @juanmarioortiz. DARE TO BE DIFFERENT 🖤💙❤️.”

Cardi and Offset have been through plenty of ups and downs since tying the knot in 2017. In December 2018, Cardi announced that the duo had called it quits after one year of marriage following speculation that Offset was unfaithful. Videos appearing to show the former Migos member in bed with other women had surfaced online earlier that year.

“And it’s nobody fault. I guess we grew out of love but we are not together anymore,” Cardi said in an Instagram video at the time. “I don’t know, it might take time to get a divorce and I’m going to always have a lot of love for him because he is my daughter’s father.” (The couple share daughter Kulture, 5, and son Wave, 2. Offset is also a father to kids Jordan, 13, Kody, 8, and Kalea, 8, from previous relationships.)

Though the two later reconciled, they hit another rough patch in September 2020 when Cardi filed for divorce. “Offset and Cardi both continue to put Kulture first through this troubling time,” a source close to the duo told Us at the time. Cardi dismissed the filing one month later.

Earlier this year, Cardi called out her husband after he claimed she had cheated on him with another man. “First of all, let me say. You can’t accuse me of all the things you know that you are guilty of. Sing it with me, y’all!” she said via X (formerly Twitter) on June 26. “And I see that it is easy for you to blame everything on me. Yes, honey!”

She went on to claim that Offset was “spiraling and thinking s–t,” adding, “Come on, now. I’m Cardi B. I think sometimes motherf–kers forget I’m Cardi B. If I was giving this p–ssy to anybody, it would be out. I’m not just anybody.”

Offset, for his part, later admitted to making the false cheating allegations while he was “really lit” on tequila. “She got a crazy mouth, but I love my wife at the end of the day,” he said during a July 31 appearance on the “Way Up With Angela Yee” podcast.

The pair were all smiles two months later on the red carpet at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards in September. Weeks later, Offset opened up about how he saved his marriage after the cheating scandal. “First off, by, like, respecting her position, right? We’re both public figures, we’re both in the eyes of the people,” he shared on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast in October.

“[I told myself to] stop being selfish,” he continued. “You’re married to this woman, be dedicated to this woman. And also, just like being more communicative about s–t.”