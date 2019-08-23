Stars take red carpet PDA to another level at the MTV Video Music Awards.

In the early 2000s, celebrity couples including Dave Navarro and Carmen Electra, Pamela Anderson and Kid Rock, and Nick Lachey and Jessica Simpson were the talk of the festivities.

After exchanging vows in 2002, Lacey and Simpson attended the awards show together for the next three years as they promoted their MTV series, Newlyweds. The 98 Degrees band member and “I Wanna Love You Forever” songstress’ marriage was over by 2005, however. After Simpson filed for divorce that December, the paperwork was finalized in 2006.

More recently, Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson made their red carpet debut at the 2018 VMAs. The relationship milestone came nearly three months after Us Weekly broke the news of their engagement after just a few weeks of dating.

While the “God Is s a Woman” singer and the Saturday Night Live star couldn’t keep their hands off each other at the time, two months later, they split.

“They realized it happened too quick and too early,” an insider told Us in October 2018.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez, meanwhile, are still lucky in love after packing on the PDA at the 2018 VMAs.

Less than a year after the ceremony, the former professional baseball player popped the question in March 2019.

“We just support each other. It’s just how we do it,” Lopez told Us of their relationship a month before the proposal.

The 2019 VMAs air on MTV Monday, August 26, at 8 p.m. ET.

Scroll through to revisit the classic PDA moments: