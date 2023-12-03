Cardi B completely owned the Balenciaga Fall 2024 fashion show — stealing the show in a faux fur coat and a diamond necklace.

The rapper, 31, walked in Balenciaga’s runway presentation on Saturday, December 2, which took place outside on South Windsor Boulevard in Los Angeles. Cardi sashayed down the pavement in a long fur coat, which she wore slightly off her shoulders. She completed her look with a Diamant chain necklace and a slicked-back ponytail.

Underneath the jaw-dropping jacket, Cardi opted for a black bustier pantabodysuit, Rock Stud earrings and a Diamant Typo ring. For glam, she went dark with a winged eye and smoky lids, which complemented her purple lips.

The runway was an exciting albeit exhausting moment for Cardi.

“When I tell y’all I feel like I’m dying. Can y’all believe this? The voice that I had all day [is gone],” she quipped in an Instagram Story later on Saturday night. “But I pushed through! A bitch pushed through, y’all.”

Cardi continued: “I need to stop talking because I need my voice. I gotta record. I feel like s—t, but I’m a trooper.”

Saturday’s runway performance marked Cardi’s first time on the catwalk, though she previously appeared in the brand’s fashion campaigns. She became the face of Balenciaga in 2020 one year before her husband, Offset, made his runway debut with the brand.

“Popped out to the s/s 22 @balenciaga show! So proud of my husband @offsetyrn who walked the show!” Cardi wrote via Instagram in October 2021 of Offset’s surprise appearance at the Paris show. “Thank you [Demna, the creative director] and the Balenciaga team for your hospitality! I had such an amazing experience.”

Cardi and Offset, 31, got married in 2018 and they share two kids: Kulture, 5, and Wave, 2. (Offset also has three older children from past relationships.)

Just like their fashion-forward parents, Cardi and Offsett’s blended brood have their own tastes.

“She has a lot of dresses. She already has this attitude about herself where she already knows how to walk like a model and she takes it seriously,” Offset gushed of Kulture in an October TikTok video for UGG. “She always wants to show me, ‘Daddy look what I put together, look at this scarf I put on …’ I feel like she can dress herself.”

The married couple even gifted Kulture a miniature Birkin bag for her latest birthday. Their sons, however, have a different relationship to fashion.

“I remember this one time I was gonna buy Wave a hat and Offset was like ‘No,’” Cardi added in the social media clip. “Whatever. I am trying! … All the kids got different styles — literally.”