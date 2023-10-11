Cardi B knows how to have fun with fashion.

The rapper turns every red carpet into her own personal runway, blessing Us with designs that only she can wear. Cardi is known to push fashion boundaries in outfits that feature optical illusions, statuesque silhouettes and sometimes raw materials.

Take the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards, for example. Cardi swept the pink carpet in a Dilara Findikoglu bodycon dress that was made with thousands of hair clips. The chrome number featured various barrettes scattered across her body and was finished with pearl-like beads. Additional details include a strapless neckline and fingerless gloves matching the design of the dress.

Cardi’s longtime stylist, Kollin Carter, is the brains behind her out-of-this-world wardrobe. The style guru opened up about working with the Grammy winner, telling ET in June 2019, “Our collaboration processes are really fun and free because she allows everything to happen the way it needs to, to create some kind of evolution or to leave a mark in fashion.”

Keep scrolling to see Cardi’s style evolution: