Cardi B delivered drama at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards in an intricate gown.

The 30-year-old rapper swept the pink carpet on Tuesday, September 12, in a Dilara Findikoglu bodycon dress that was made with thousands of hair clips. The chrome number featured various barrettes scattered across her body and was finished with pearl-like beads. Additional details include a strapless neckline and fingerless gloves matching the design of the dress.

Cardi topped the look off with her brunette tresses straightened and worn down to her hips, long silver nails, nude lips, wispy eyelashes and filled-in eyebrows.

According to Cardi’s makeup artist, Erika La Pearl, “Skin prep is so important.” “My biggest advice as a working makeup artist, especially for body makeup, is exfoliating and moisturizing.” To create her “flawless” glow, La Pearl used Dermablend’s Leg and Body Makeup in the shade 45W Tan Honey and Loose Setting Powder in Cool Beige.

Not only did Cardi slay the pink carpet, but she’s also nominated for Best Hip Hop for her track “Tomorrow 2” with GloRilla. During a pre-show interview, she gushed over the genre, telling reporters, “Hip hop is everything to me. It’s the genre I relate to the most.”

Keep scrolling to see Cardi’s eye-catching look at the VMAs.