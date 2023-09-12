Taylor Swift has more opportunities than any artist to earn trophies at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards — but she’s not the only A-lister expected to win big.
Stars will line up at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, on Tuesday, September 12, for the milestone 40th annual awards show. Swift, 33, leads the nominations with 11 total, including the coveted Artist of the Year category. She’s also up for Video of the Year for her smash hit “Anti-Hero,” with the potential to break her own record if she wins. (Swift has earned three Video of the Year trophies through the years, the most by any artist.)
As fans wait to see who will reign supreme on Tuesday night, they’re also anticipating a star-studded lineup of performers including Olivia Rodrigo, Kelsea Ballerini and Nicki Minaj, who returns as the ceremony’s emcee for the second year in a row. Shakira and Diddy will also take the stage to celebrate their Video Vanguard and Global Icon Awards, respectively.
Keep scrolling to see the full list of 2023 MTV VMAs nominees — and come back Sunday night the show to see who won:
Video Vanguard Award
Shakira
Global Icon Award
Diddy
Video of the Year
Doja Cat – “Attention”
Miley Cyrus – “Flowers”
Nicki Minaj – “Super Freaky Girl”
Olivia Rodrigo – “Vampire”
Sam Smith and Kim Petras – “Unholy”
SZA – “Kill Bill”
Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero”
Song of the Year
Miley Cyrus – “Flowers”
Olivia Rodrigo – “Vampire”
Rema and Selena Gomez – “Calm Down”
Sam Smith and Kim Petras – “Unholy”
Steve Lacy – “Bad Habit”
SZA – “Kill Bill”
Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero”
Artist of the Year
Beyoncé
Doja Cat
Karol G
Nicki Minaj
Shakira
Taylor Swift
Best New Artist
GloRilla
Ice Spice
Kaliii
Peso Pluma
PinkPantheress
Reneé Rapp
Push Performance of the Year
Saucy Santana – “Booty”
Stephen Sanchez – “Until I Found You”
Jvke – “Golden Hour”
Flo Milli – “Conceited”
Reneé Rapp – “Colorado”
Sam Ryder – “All the Way Over”
Armani White – “Goated”
Fletcher – “Becky’s So Hot”
Tomorrow X Together – “Sugar Rush Ride”
Ice Spice – “Princess Diana”
Flo – “Losing You”
Lauren Spencer-Smith – “That Part”
Best Collaboration
David Guetta and Bebe Rexha – “I’m Good (Blue)”
Post Malone and Doja Cat – “I Like You (A Happier Song)”
Diddy (featuring Bryson Tiller, Ashanti, and Yung Miami) – “Gotta Move On”
Karol G and Shakira – “TQG”
Metro Boomin (featuring the Weeknd, 21 Savage, and Diddy) – “Creepin'” (remix)
Rema and Selena Gomez – “Calm Down”
Best Pop
Demi Lovato – “Swine”
Dua Lipa – “Dance the Night”
Ed Sheeran – “Eyes Closed”
Miley Cyrus – “Flowers”
Olivia Rodrigo – “Vampire”
Pink – “Trustfall”
Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero”
Best Hip-Hop
Diddy (featuring Bryson Tiller, Ashanti, and Yung Miami) – “Gotta Move On”
DJ Khaled (featuring Drake and Lil Baby) – “Staying Alive”
GloRilla and Cardi B – “Tomorrow 2”
Lil Uzi Vert – “Just Wanna Rock”
Lil Wayne (featuring Swizz Beatz & DMX) – “Kant Nobody”
Metro Boomin (featuring Future) – “Superhero (Heroes & Villains)”
Nicki Minaj – “Super Freaky Girl”
Best R&B
Alicia Keys (featuring Lucky Daye) – “Stay”
Chlöe (featuring Chris Brown) – “How Does It Feel”
Metro Boomin (featuring the Weeknd, 21 Savage, and Diddy) – “Creepin'” (remix)
SZA – “Shirt”
Toosii – “Favorite Song”
Yung Bleu and Nicki Minaj – “Love in the Way”
Best K-Pop
Aespa – “Girls”
Blackpink – “Pink Venom”
Fifty Fifty – “Cupid”
Seventeen – “Super”
Stray Kids – “S-Class”
Tomorrow X Together – “Sugar Rush Ride”
Best Latin
Anitta – “Funk Rave”
Bad Bunny – “Where She Goes”
Eslabon Armado and Peso Pluma – “Ella Baila Sola”
Grupo Frontera and Bad Bunny – “Un x100to”
Karol G and Shakira – “TQG”
Rosalía – “Despechá”
Shakira – “Acróstico”
Best Rock
Foo Fighters – “The Teacher”
Linkin Park – “Lost” (original)
Red Hot Chili Peppers – “Tippa My Tongue”
Måneskin – “The Loneliest”
Metallica – “Lux Æterna”
Muse – “You Make Me Feel Like It’s Halloween”
Best Alternative
Blink-182 – “Edging”
Boygenius – “The Film”
Fall Out Boy – “Hold Me Like a Grudge”
Lana Del Rey (featuring Jon Batiste) – “Candy Necklace”
Paramore – “This Is Why”
Thirty Seconds to Mars – “Stuck”
Best Afrobeats
Ayra Starr – “Rush”
Burna Boy – “It’s Plenty”
Davido (featuring Musa Keys) – “Unavailable”
Fireboy DML and Asake – “Bandana”
Libianca – “People”
Rema and Selena Gomez – “Calm Down”
Wizkid (featuring Ayra Starr) – “2 Sugar”
Video for Good
Alicia Keys – “If I Ain’t Got You” (orchestral)
Bad Bunny – “El Apagón – Aquí Vive Gente”
Demi Lovato – “Swine”
Dove Cameron – “Breakfast”
Imagine Dragons – “Crushed”
Maluma – “La Reina”
Show of the Summer
Beyoncé
Blackpink
Drake
Ed Sheeran
Karol G
Taylor Swift
Group of the Year
Blackpink
Fifty Fifty
Flo
Jonas Brothers
Maneskin
NewJeans
Seventeen
Tomorrow X Together
Album of the Year
Beyoncé – Renaissance
Drake and 21 Savage – Her Loss
Metro Boomin – Heroes & Villains
Miley Cyrus – Endless Summer Vacation
SZA – SOS
Taylor Swift – Midnights
Song of Summer
Beyoncé – “Cuff It”
Billie Eilish – “What Was I Made For?” (from the motion picture Barbie)
Doja Cat – “Paint the Town Red”
Doechii (featuring Kodak Black) – “What It Is (Block Boy)”
Dua Lipa – “Dance the Night” (from the motion picture Barbie)
Fifty Fifty – “Cupid”
Gunna – “Fukumean”
Jungkook (featuring Latto) – “Seven”
Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice with Aqua – “Barbie World” (from the motion picture Barbie)
Olivia Rodrigo – “Vampire”
SZA – “Kill Bill”
Taylor Swift (featuring Ice Spice) – “Karma”
Tomorrow X Together and Jonas Brothers – “Do It Like That”
Luke Combs – “Fast Car”
Troye Sivan – “Rush”
Yng Lvcas & Peso Pluma – “La Bebe” (remix)