Taylor Swift has more opportunities than any artist to earn trophies at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards — but she’s not the only A-lister expected to win big.

Stars will line up at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, on Tuesday, September 12, for the milestone 40th annual awards show. Swift, 33, leads the nominations with 11 total, including the coveted Artist of the Year category. She’s also up for Video of the Year for her smash hit “Anti-Hero,” with the potential to break her own record if she wins. (Swift has earned three Video of the Year trophies through the years, the most by any artist.)

As fans wait to see who will reign supreme on Tuesday night, they’re also anticipating a star-studded lineup of performers including Olivia Rodrigo, Kelsea Ballerini and Nicki Minaj, who returns as the ceremony’s emcee for the second year in a row. Shakira and Diddy will also take the stage to celebrate their Video Vanguard and Global Icon Awards, respectively.

Keep scrolling to see the full list of 2023 MTV VMAs nominees — and come back Sunday night the show to see who won:

Video Vanguard Award

Shakira

Global Icon Award

Diddy

Video of the Year

Doja Cat – “Attention”

Miley Cyrus – “Flowers”

Nicki Minaj – “Super Freaky Girl”

Olivia Rodrigo – “Vampire”

Sam Smith and Kim Petras – “Unholy”

SZA – “Kill Bill”

Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero”

Song of the Year

Miley Cyrus – “Flowers”

Olivia Rodrigo – “Vampire”

Rema and Selena Gomez – “Calm Down”

Sam Smith and Kim Petras – “Unholy”

Steve Lacy – “Bad Habit”

SZA – “Kill Bill”

Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero”

Artist of the Year

Beyoncé

Doja Cat

Karol G

Nicki Minaj

Shakira

Taylor Swift

Best New Artist

GloRilla

Ice Spice

Kaliii

Peso Pluma

PinkPantheress

Reneé Rapp

Push Performance of the Year

Saucy Santana – “Booty”

Stephen Sanchez – “Until I Found You”

Jvke – “Golden Hour”

Flo Milli – “Conceited”

Reneé Rapp – “Colorado”

Sam Ryder – “All the Way Over”

Armani White – “Goated”

Fletcher – “Becky’s So Hot”

Tomorrow X Together – “Sugar Rush Ride”

Ice Spice – “Princess Diana”

Flo – “Losing You”

Lauren Spencer-Smith – “That Part”

Best Collaboration

David Guetta and Bebe Rexha – “I’m Good (Blue)”

Post Malone and Doja Cat – “I Like You (A Happier Song)”

Diddy (featuring Bryson Tiller, Ashanti, and Yung Miami) – “Gotta Move On”

Karol G and Shakira – “TQG”

Metro Boomin (featuring the Weeknd, 21 Savage, and Diddy) – “Creepin'” (remix)

Rema and Selena Gomez – “Calm Down”

Best Pop

Demi Lovato – “Swine”

Dua Lipa – “Dance the Night”

Ed Sheeran – “Eyes Closed”

Miley Cyrus – “Flowers”

Olivia Rodrigo – “Vampire”

Pink – “Trustfall”

Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero”

Best Hip-Hop

Diddy (featuring Bryson Tiller, Ashanti, and Yung Miami) – “Gotta Move On”

DJ Khaled (featuring Drake and Lil Baby) – “Staying Alive”

GloRilla and Cardi B – “Tomorrow 2”

Lil Uzi Vert – “Just Wanna Rock”

Lil Wayne (featuring Swizz Beatz & DMX) – “Kant Nobody”

Metro Boomin (featuring Future) – “Superhero (Heroes & Villains)”

Nicki Minaj – “Super Freaky Girl”

Best R&B

Alicia Keys (featuring Lucky Daye) – “Stay”

Chlöe (featuring Chris Brown) – “How Does It Feel”

Metro Boomin (featuring the Weeknd, 21 Savage, and Diddy) – “Creepin'” (remix)

SZA – “Shirt”

Toosii – “Favorite Song”

Yung Bleu and Nicki Minaj – “Love in the Way”

Best K-Pop

Aespa – “Girls”

Blackpink – “Pink Venom”

Fifty Fifty – “Cupid”

Seventeen – “Super”

Stray Kids – “S-Class”

Tomorrow X Together – “Sugar Rush Ride”

Best Latin

Anitta – “Funk Rave”

Bad Bunny – “Where She Goes”

Eslabon Armado and Peso Pluma – “Ella Baila Sola”

Grupo Frontera and Bad Bunny – “Un x100to”

Karol G and Shakira – “TQG”

Rosalía – “Despechá”

Shakira – “Acróstico”

Best Rock

Foo Fighters – “The Teacher”

Linkin Park – “Lost” (original)

Red Hot Chili Peppers – “Tippa My Tongue”

Måneskin – “The Loneliest”

Metallica – “Lux Æterna”

Muse – “You Make Me Feel Like It’s Halloween”

Best Alternative

Blink-182 – “Edging”

Boygenius – “The Film”

Fall Out Boy – “Hold Me Like a Grudge”

Lana Del Rey (featuring Jon Batiste) – “Candy Necklace”

Paramore – “This Is Why”

Thirty Seconds to Mars – “Stuck”

Best Afrobeats

Ayra Starr – “Rush”

Burna Boy – “It’s Plenty”

Davido (featuring Musa Keys) – “Unavailable”

Fireboy DML and Asake – “Bandana”

Libianca – “People”

Rema and Selena Gomez – “Calm Down”

Wizkid (featuring Ayra Starr) – “2 Sugar”

Video for Good

Alicia Keys – “If I Ain’t Got You” (orchestral)

Bad Bunny – “El Apagón – Aquí Vive Gente”

Demi Lovato – “Swine”

Dove Cameron – “Breakfast”

Imagine Dragons – “Crushed”

Maluma – “La Reina”

Show of the Summer

Beyoncé

Blackpink

Drake

Ed Sheeran

Karol G

Taylor Swift

Group of the Year

Blackpink

Fifty Fifty

Flo

Jonas Brothers

Maneskin

NewJeans

Seventeen

Tomorrow X Together

Album of the Year

Beyoncé – Renaissance

Drake and 21 Savage – Her Loss

Metro Boomin – Heroes & Villains

Miley Cyrus – Endless Summer Vacation

SZA – SOS

Taylor Swift – Midnights

Song of Summer

Beyoncé – “Cuff It”

Billie Eilish – “What Was I Made For?” (from the motion picture Barbie)

Doja Cat – “Paint the Town Red”

Doechii (featuring Kodak Black) – “What It Is (Block Boy)”

Dua Lipa – “Dance the Night” (from the motion picture Barbie)

Fifty Fifty – “Cupid”

Gunna – “Fukumean”

Jungkook (featuring Latto) – “Seven”

Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice with Aqua – “Barbie World” (from the motion picture Barbie)

Olivia Rodrigo – “Vampire”

SZA – “Kill Bill”

Taylor Swift (featuring Ice Spice) – “Karma”

Tomorrow X Together and Jonas Brothers – “Do It Like That”

Luke Combs – “Fast Car”

Troye Sivan – “Rush”

Yng Lvcas & Peso Pluma – “La Bebe” (remix)