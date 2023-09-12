Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Stylish

The Best Fashion From the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards

Live
By
Taylor Swift 2022 VMA PREP
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for MTV/Paramount Global
0

Deal of the Day

champion-packable-windbreaker

The 2023 MTV Video Music Awards have commenced — and the best names in music gave Us a fashion show on the red carpet. 

The annual ceremony took place at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, on Tuesday, September 12, marking a triumphant return to the venue. The event — which aired live on MTV — proved to be a night to remember with performances by Demi Lovato, Karol G, Måneskin as well as Lil Wayne, Anitta, Doja Cat and Kelsea Ballerini

Shakira also took the stage — for the first time at the awards show in 17 years — and received the prestigious Video Vanguard Award, which honors artists who have made a major impact on pop culture throughout their careers. This is the first time the award has been bestowed upon a South American artist.

Check back later to see the best fashion moments from the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards: 

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!

More Stories