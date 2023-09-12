The 2023 MTV Video Music Awards have commenced — and the best names in music gave Us a fashion show on the red carpet.

The annual ceremony took place at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, on Tuesday, September 12, marking a triumphant return to the venue. The event — which aired live on MTV — proved to be a night to remember with performances by Demi Lovato, Karol G, Måneskin as well as Lil Wayne, Anitta, Doja Cat and Kelsea Ballerini.

Shakira also took the stage — for the first time at the awards show in 17 years — and received the prestigious Video Vanguard Award, which honors artists who have made a major impact on pop culture throughout their careers. This is the first time the award has been bestowed upon a South American artist.

Check back later to see the best fashion moments from the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards: