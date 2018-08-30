Feeling hot! While the summer may be close to an end, things are just starting to heat up for Latina songstress Karol G. The 27-year-old singer recently earned her first No. 1 on any Billboard airplay chart with “Mi Cama,” released a new hit with Pitbull called “Dame Tu Cosita” and is gearing up for her first U.S. headlining tour: It’s safe to say that Karol G. has been enjoying the summertime season.

In between all her musical work, Sean “Diddy” Combs also tapped her to be the latest ambassador for Cirôc’s 2018 Summer Collection, alongside Cassie and Teyana Taylor.

“I feel so honored to be a female ambassador with Cirôc and to be representing as a Latina girl,” Karol G. told Us Weekly at The Viceroy in Santa Monica, on Wednesday, August 29. “I’m so excited about the Summer Colada and it’s great for the summer because once you taste it, you feel like you’re on the beach with your friends and like you want to dance!” she said.

And while Karol G. has had little downtime recently, she said that working with amazing people has kept her going and inspired. “Working with Pitbull was amazing because he has this energy and powerful force and he is a person that I grew up listening to.”

As for her next dream collab? “I love Rihanna and think I’m her biggest super fan. I tell different people that all the time because you never know, maybe someone I’m talking to is her best friend or something,” she joked.

Not only does Karol G. admire Rihanna for her musical talents, but she also loves that she is a powerful female. “I love being a girl because I can show people that we can do everything: We can wear anything and talk about anything. If you feel comfortable with yourself, anything can happen!”

