The MTV Video Music Awards will make its return to Newark, New Jersey’s Prudential Center for the 2023 awards show, which makes music’s biggest stars flock to the red carpet.

Traditionally hosted at the end of August each year, this year’s VMAs will be a few weeks later, taking place in mid-September. However, “all eyes of the entertainment industry” will still be focused on the event, according to a statement made by Jake Reynolds, President of the Prudential Center, in May.

“This event allows us the opportunity to celebrate all genres of music for fans throughout the world, as we do all year round,” he continued at the time. “We appreciate the ability to continue our long-standing partnership with MTV and look forward to an amazing evening.”

The VMAs first aired via MTV in 1984 and has brought major music industry drama ever since. From the Taylor Swift and Kanye West debacle in 2009 to Nicki Minaj and Miley Cyrus’ apparent feud in 2015, who knows what the 2023 show will bring?

One thing’s for sure, it will definitely be a star-studded event with some notable names nominated across various categories, including Video of the Year, Artist of the Year, Best New Artist and more.

Keep scrolling for everything to know about the 2023 MTV VMAs:

When Will the 2023 VMAs Take Place?

The Video Music Awards are set to air on MTV Tuesday, September 12, at 8 p.m. ET and will be broadcast live from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy shared his excitement about the award show’s return to the Garden State, noting that “the return of the VMAs to the Prudential Center testifies to New Jersey’s enduring standing as a premier venue for large-scale entertainment events,” in a statement released in May.

Who Is Nominated for the 2023 VMAs?

Nominees were announced in early August, with Taylor Swift leading the pack with eight nominations. SZA nabbed six nominations while Doja Cat, Kim Petras, Miley Cyrus, Nicki Minaj, Olivia Rodrigo and Sam Smith were all awarded five nominations across various categories.

There were 35 first-ever nominees for the 2023 awards show, including Kim Petras, Ice Spice, Reneé Rapp, FLETCHER and more. See the complete list of nominations.

Who Is Performing at the 2023 VMAs?

The first round of performers were announced in late August with Demi Lovato, Karol G, Måneskin and K-Pop’s Stray Kids set to take the stage.

Who Is Hosting the 2023 VMAs?

MTV has yet to announce a host for this year’s VMAs.

How Can Fans Watch the 2023 VMAs?

The VMAs are set to air live on MTV starting at 8 p.m. ET.