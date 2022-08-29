A night to remember! Hollywood’s biggest names in music brought their fashion A-game to the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards red carpet, but a handful stood out among the rest.

Celebs flocked to the Prudential Center in New Jersey on Sunday, August 28, making VMAs style history in a bevy of designers — both new and iconic.

Their looks ran the gamut from itty-bitty mini dresses (cue Taylor Swift) to floor-length gowns featuring high-leg slits (à la Chloe Bailey).

Those who landed a spot on this year’s best-dressed list? Bailey, Ashley Graham, Swift, Anitta and Lizzo.

5) Bailey

The “Do It” singer brought the corset trend to the VMAs red carpet in a futuristic gown by Zigman. The design highlighted the musician’s hourglass shape and was finalized with a sultry high slit.

4) Graham

The 34-year-old supermodel, who welcomed twins with husband Justin Ervin in January, looked as hot as ever in a cutout dress from Houghton. The sexy look hugged the A New Model author’s curves in all the right places.

3) Swift

The 32-year-old hitmaker surprised fans when she sparkled onto the red carpet in a high-neck, silver mini dress by Oscar de la Renta with matching glittery sandal heels. The jeweled frock was a trendy selection as it perfectly fell under the “naked” dress aesthetic due to the look’s sheer finish.

2) Anitta

Anitta served up red hot realness in Schiaparelli. The “Envolver” singer, 29, wowed in the corset design that featured an asymmetrical construction that covered the left side of her upper body with an intricate net. Though racy, the musician managed to look elegant and dainty with the help of her soft glam and pulled back hairdo.

1) Lizzo

Coming it at #1 on our best-dressed list is the “About Damn Time” singer, who stunned in a balloon-like gown from Jean Paul Gaultier Couture spring/summer 2022. The “Truth Hurts” crooner, 34, complemented the eye-catching look, which featured a strapless construction, with sheer gloves and dangling earrings.