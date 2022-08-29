Look what you made her do! Taylor Swift surprised fans when she hit the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards red carpet — and gave off Reputation vibes with her glitzy dress.

The 32-year-old songstress stepped out on Sunday, August 28, in a high-neck, silver frock by Oscar de la Renta with matching bejeweled high heels. Swift topped off the look with her iconic red lip and swept her hair back from her face.

The jewel-adorned dress, which showed off her toned legs, also resembled a memorable scene from the musician’s “Look What You Made Me Do” music video from her 2017 Reputation album. During the video, Swift can be seen sitting in a bathtub full of diamonds, wearing a matching necklace and bracelets — very reminiscent of the glitzy VMAs ensemble.

The outfit choice caused some fans to think it was a subtle reaction to Swift being able to officially re-record and re-release “Look What You Made Me Do” as of August 23.

Ahead of walking the carpet, the “End Game” singer earned five VMAs nominations for this year’s show, which took place at the Prudential Center in New Jersey. (She previously took home 11 Moonperson trophies from 2009 to 2021.)

Swift’s “All Too Well (Taylor’s Version)” was up for Video of the Year, Best Longform Video, Best Cinematography and Best Editing. The Grammy winner also earned a nod for Best Direction for the music video, which was her directorial debut.

Shortly after learning of her five nominations, the “Lover” singer reached out to “All Too Well (Taylor’s Version)” music video stars Dylan O’Brien and Sadie Sink to share the exciting accolades.

“She sent us the news first thing in the morning,” O’Brien, 31, told Entertainment Tonight in July. “She’s genuinely just someone who’s so involved and just proud of her work and is so grateful for any accomplishment or recognition for something that she just poured herself into. Talk about a special human.”

The Teen Wolf alum revealed at the time that he and Sink, 20, “have a little group chat” with the “Exile” artist after she directed and starred alongside them in the video.

O’Brien continued to sing his praises for Swift, telling the outlet that he would “love to go to the VMAs” alongside the pop star.

The “Blank Space” songstress released Red (Taylor’s Version) in November 2021, which featured a 10-minute version of her “All Too Well (Taylor’s Version)” and its accompanying short film/music video.

“It never would have been possible to go back & remake my previous work, uncovering lost art & forgotten gems along the way if you hadn’t emboldened me,” she wrote via social media at the time, referring to her fans’ support. “Red is about to be mine again, but it has always been ours. Now we begin again. Red (my version) is out.”

That same month, she thanked O’Brien and Sink for their work on the haunting and beloved music video — which also played in theaters as a short film.

“I can’t begin to express my gratitude to Sadie and Dylan for giving us everything they had in order to tell this story,” Swift captioned a series of photos via Instagram from the film. “For you, from us. ♥️.”

Scroll down to see Swift’s stunning VMAs outfit: