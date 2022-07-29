It’s nice to have a friend! Taylor Swift just nabbed five 2022 MTV Video Music Award nominations for her work on All Too Well: The Short Film — and wasted no time before telling its stars Dylan O’Brien and Sadie Sink the exciting news.

“She sent us the news first thing in the morning,” O’Brien, 30, told Entertainment Tonight in an interview published on Thursday, July 28. “She’s genuinely just someone who’s so involved and just proud of her work and is so grateful for any accomplishment or recognition for something that she just poured herself into. Talk about a special human.”

The Not Okay star revealed he and Sink, 19, “have a little group chat” with the pop superstar, 32, who both directed the music video and costarred alongside them in it.

O’Brien went on to praise Swift for her work as an artist, adding that he would be thrilled to attend the award ceremony alongside her if asked. “I would love to go to the VMAs. It’s been a while,” he said.

As for if the Teen Wolf alum would ever work under Swift again as a director, the answer is a resounding yes.

“Yeah, of course. She would make a really, really good director. If it’s something that her heart’s in, Taylor can do whatever she wants,” he gushed about working with the “Shake it Off” singer. “She could easily direct a feature and it’d be something I’d sign up for, for sure.”

For now, the Maze Runner star is focused on his film Not Okay — a millennial satire about a desperate and lonely wannabe writer named Danni Sanders (Zoey Deutch) who fakes a trip to Paris while hiding out in her Brooklyn apartment before a terrorist attack catapults her into becoming a social media celebrity. O’Brien, for his part, plays Colin — a clout-chasing micro-influencer that Deutch sets her sights on.

O’Brien knew he wanted the outlandish role from the moment he read the script. “From the first conversation with [director] Quinn early on, I was just like, ‘I want to go full-on, just like full tats, bleach the hair,” the New York Native told Entertainment Weekly on Thursday. “I loved it. I love doing it,” he said. “It was so much fun. It was such a blast. When it was over, it all happened so fast I wish I could go back and do it better.”

One thing O’Brien won’t be going back to is his old Teen Wolf stomping grounds. The actor revealed in March that he had decided to pass on the opportunity to return to Beacon Falls as fan-favorite Stiles Stilinski for the MTV revival movie.

“The show couldn’t be more dear to me. It was the first thing I ever did I and so many people there are extremely dear to me,” O’Brien told Variety in March. “It was something I was trying to make work, but it all happened very fast.”

While the Amazing Stories alum noted that “a lot” of thought went into making the difficult decision, he ultimately decided it was best to move one. “I just decided it was left in a really good place for me and I still want to leave it there,” he explained.

