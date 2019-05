Justin Timberlake

The “Man of the Woods” singer received an honorary doctoral degree from the Berklee School of Music in May 2019. “No Dream is too big!!! Keep chasing!!! Trust me… I’m a DOCTOR!!” Timberlake captioned an Instagram picture of himself holding up his diploma at the time. “But, for real… THANK YOU to @berkleecollege for this incredible honor—I’m very humbled and grateful.”