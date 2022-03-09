Why Dylan O’Brien Isn't In ‘Teen Wolf’ Movie: It Was a ‘Difficult Decision

Thankful for the memories. Dylan O’Brien explained the reason behind his “difficult decision” not to return for the upcoming Teen Wolf movie.

The 30-year-old actor played Stiles Stilinski on MTV’s Teen Wolf from 2011 to 2017. The love for his character and the original series is part of what made him strongly consider coming back for Paramount+ film revival.

“The show couldn’t be more dear to me. It was the first thing I ever did I and so many people there are extremely dear to me,” O’Brien told Variety on Wednesday, March 9. “It was something I was trying to make work, but it all happened very fast.”

The Love and Monsters actor noted that “a lot” went into his choice to pass on the project. “We didn’t really know that it was happening and they kind of just threw it at us a little bit, which is fine because we all love the show,” he continued. “We were trying to figure it out.”

O’Brien revealed that he ultimately opted out of reprising his Teen Wolf role because of how the series ended.

“I just decided it was left in a really good place for me and I still want to leave it there,” he continued.

The Maze Runner star said he wishes the movie team “well,” adding, “I’m going to watch it the first night it comes out. I hope it f–king kicks ass, but I’m not going to be in it.”

News broke in September 2021 that a movie revival was in the works from series creator Jeff Davis. Last month, Paramount+ confirmed the project and announced the initial cast.

Original cast members Tyler Posey, Holland Roden, Colton Haynes, Shelley Hennig, Crystal Reed, Orny Adams, Linden Ashby, JR Bourne, Seth Gilliam, Ryan Kelley, Melissa Ponzio and Dylan Sprayberry are all set to return.

The film will pick up after the season finale during which Posey’s character, Scott McCall, successfully saved Beacon Hills with the help of his friends. While the crew is no longer in high school, there is still plenty of evil for them to fight in the new movie.

“A full moon rises in Beacon Hills, and with it, a terrifying evil has emerged. The wolves are howling once again, calling for the return of Banshees, Werecoyotes, Hellhounds, Kitsunes, and every other shapeshifter in the night,” the network said in a February press release about the project. “But only a Werewolf like Scott McCall, no longer a teenager yet still an Alpha, can gather both new allies and reunite trusted friends to fight back against what could be the most powerful and deadliest enemy they’ve ever faced.”

Listen to Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories!