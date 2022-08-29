A little black dress goes a long way! The 2022 MTV Video Music Awards red carpet was filled with celebrities rocking timeless looks in the classic hue.

Rachel Lindsay was among the first few stars to arrive at the Prudential Center in New Jersey on Sunday, August 28, stepping out in a feather-adorned mini dress from Randi Rahm Couture. Lil Nas X also rocked feathers, stealing the show in a massive headpiece from Harris Reed. “It is heavy and it is Harris Reed,” the “Industry Baby” crooner, 23, said on the carpet. The Georgia Native’s ensemble featured a layered skirt, which he wore atop black sequin pants.

If Lil Nas X’s getup looks familiar, it’s because Beyoncé sported a similar crown on the July 2022 cover of British Vogue. Per the outlet, they were “leftovers from the fantastical headpiece Reed painstakingly made for Iman to wear to the Met Gala 2021.”

Lili Reinhart also brought texture to the VMAs carpet, dazzling in a lace design by Fendi. The floor-length gown featured an opening at the bodice and sheer sleeves. Ashley Graham also delivered drama. The supermodel, 34, who welcomed twins with husband Justin Ervin in January, wowed in a black cutout dress from Houghton that featured a halter construction.

Blackpink also opted for cutout looks, sporting sultry ensembles from Celine, Christian Dior, Chanel and Saint Laurent.

Bebe Rexha served up old Hollywood glamour in a corset dress from Vivienne Westwood. The hitmaker, 32, complemented the look with a diamond necklace, soft glam and had her hair styled in loose waves.

Black dresses will always be a red carpet staple. The shade is timeless, easy to style and flattering on every body type.

The color also had a major moment at the 2021 VMAs. Alicia Keys looked radiant in a sleek Louis Vuitton jumpsuit. Kourtney Kardashian also rocked all-black as she and now-husband Travis Barker made their debut as a couple. For the memorable moment, the reality star, 43, dazzled in a black leather lace-up mini dress by Olivier Theyskens, Manolo Blahnik heels and Lorraine Schwartz jewels.

Keep scrolling to see more all-black looks from the 2022 VMAs: