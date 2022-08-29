Lil Nas X has arrived! The rapper, 23, hit the red carpet at the 38th annual Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, wearing a statement-making ensemble that’s fresh off the runway.

The performer, who’s up for seven nominations at this year’s awards show, debuted a skin-baring ensemble from British American fashion designer Harris Reed.

“It is heavy and it is Harris Reed,” the “Montero” rapper stated on the red carpet. Props to making it look easy!

The outfit comprised a tiered feathered skirt worn over black sparkly bell bottoms and a statement-making — and height-defying — spherical headpiece.

If the head-turn-worthy ‘fit looks familiar, that’s likely because it’s Look 8 from the designer’s Fall 2022 Ready-to-Wear collection.

Or, the headpiece might remind you of the similar-looking headpiece Beyoncé wore on the July cover of British Vogue.

Queen Bey’s headpiece was made from peacock feathers, so it’s likely that Lil Nax X’s is, too.

Per the outlet, they were “leftovers from the fantastical headpiece Reed painstakingly made for Iman to wear to the Met Gala 2021.”

The model, too, debuted the majestic hairpiece, proving it’s not-so-quietly becoming a red carpet mainstay.

Lil Nas X is on stranger to making fashion history on the red carpet. Last year, he attended the VMAs wearing a lavender Atelier Versace suit-dress hybrid bedazzled with gemstones and sequins.

The performer’s been making major headlines recently — especially when it comes to pushing boundaries. And we’re not just talking fashion. On Friday, August 26, the performer was named the latest YSL Beauty ambassador.

In an Instagram post shared with his 12.4 million Instagram followers, he revealed he doesn’t “know what the word [ambassador] means yet,” but he feels “very accomplished.”